Newcastle United's poor season could see mass changes in the summer, and there are already plenty of plans on the incomings front.

Newcastle's disappointing summer window

After an impressive run to the top four last season, it has been a campaign to forget for Eddie Howe's side in the Premier League this time around, due in no small part to their business in the transfer market last year.

Finishing bottom of their Champions League group despite some impressive performances, they lost Sandro Tonali to a gambling ban early in the campaign, while Harvey Barnes has missed a huge chunk of time with injury and Lewis Hall has been unable to cement a regular place in the team.

With ten games left to play, they sit 10th and could drop another place should Chelsea win their game in hand on the Magpies. A strong end to the season could see them retain some form of European football for next season, but they certainly won't be making a Champions League return.

Newcastle's league run-in Gameweek Opponent 29 West Ham United (H) 30 Everton (H) 31 Fulham (A) 32 Tottenham Hotspur (H) 33 Manchester United (A) 34 Sheffield United (H) 35 Burnley (A) 36 Brighton (H) 37 Brentford (A) 38 Crystal Palace (A) - TBC

They do still harbour hopes of a first trophy under Howe, but face a tough FA Cup quarter final clash with Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, with a place at Wembley at stake. Despite the disappointing campaign, Howe's position remains safe and attention has already turned to the summer transfer window despite concerns over financial fair play.

Transfer planning leads PIF to Serie A midfielder

There could be plenty of change on Tyneside this summer, with Joelinton set to be out of contract and yet to pen fresh terms, while speculation continues to swirl around centre-piece Bruno Guimaraes after it emerged he had a £100m release clause in his contract, with Manchester City rumoured to be interested.

To that end, it is looking likely that further reinforcement in the middle of the pitch will be required, and Sport Witness report that the Magpies have identified Atalanta midfielder Ederson as the man to add to their ranks.

The Brazilian has been a shining light alongside Teun Koopmeiners in the heart of Atalanta's midfield, starting 25 times in Serie A this season and grabbing five goals in the process. Juventus are thought to be tracking him, but reports suggest that it is Newcastle and Premier League rivals Tottenham that are in the lead thanks to their financial muscle.

The two clubs "are now seen as being ‘in the front row in the race’ to acquire Ederson this summer". That is because Atalanta will not sell him for less than 35m euros this summer (£30m), something that they believe Juve will struggle to stump up given the Old Lady are also keen to sign teammate Koopmeiners, valued at 60m euros.

The 24-year-old fits into the high energy mould that Newcastle fans have become accustomed to in recent seasons. Taking to X, U23 scout Antonio Mango told his followers that the then 23-year-old "gets better every time I watch him" and that he is "just everywhere when he plays", similar to Joelinton on Tyneside.

Should Newcastle be forced to part ways with either Joelinton or Guimaraes, they could well sign another Brazilian to fill that role, if they can fight off Tottenham's interest.