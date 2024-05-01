Newcastle United are reportedly in pole position to make a key change away from transfers in the summer, in what would be a significant twist at St James' Park at the end of the season.

Newcastle changes on & off the pitch

The Magpies are expected to have another summer of change when it comes to transfers, with Eddie Howe's side's disappointing season giving them a perfect excuse to bring in reinforcements, but a need to sell players also likely to be prevalent.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for highly-rated Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler, following a relatively low-key first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that he expects to keep hold of the teenage attacker.

Contact has also been reportedly been made with Fenerbahce forward Irfan Can Kahveci, with the 28-year-old registering 19 goal involvements (12 goals and seven assists) in the Turkish Super Lig in 2023/24 to date. Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City is seen as an option for the Magpies, too, even though he has helped the Foxes get back into the Premier League and could potentially sign a new contract there.

It isn't only new players who will arrive at Newcastle this summer, however, with the expected departure of Dan Ashworth as the club's sporting director meaning a strong replacement needs to come in. The Englishman will likely join Manchester United in the near future, as long as an agreement can be reached.

Newcastle in pole position to make shock appointment

According to TuttoMercatoWeb [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are in pole position to hire Maurizio Sarri as their next manager after Howe, should they part ways with their current boss.

They are believed to have sent a "very important offer" to the Italian, who was last in charge of Lazio prior to his exit from the Serie A club back in March.

This news arguably comes as a surprise, considering Howe has managed to turn things around to an extent of late, winning three of their last four Premier League matches and jumping to seventh place in the process.

Ultimately, the decision lies with PIF, however, and if Newcastle's owners feel that the Englishman has taken the team as far as he can, their decision needs to be trusted, even though it could be met with divided option by the fanbase.

Maurizio Sarri's managerial career Matches Points per game Lazio 137 1.64 Juventus 52 2.12 Chelsea 63 2.08 Napoli 148 2.16 Empoli 132 1.52 Sorrento 17 1.76 Alessandria 36 1.58 Grosseto 10 1.20 Perugia 18 1.28 Hellas Verona 5 0.20 Avellino 1 0.00 Arezzo 22 1.18 Pescara 43 1.26 Sangiovannese 74 1.61

Sarri would represent an intriguing option for the Magpies, and even though some may associate him with a relatively disappointing spell in charge of Chelsea, he still won the Europa League in 2019, beating Arsenal in the final.

The 65-year-old also tasted Serie A glory with Juventus the following season, so he has undoubted pedigree, and his attack-minded, ball-playing style of football could appeal to Newcastle supporters, with a 4-3-3 formation the former Chelsea manager's formation of choice.