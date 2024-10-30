Looking to make up for last summer's failure, Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race to sign an in-demand La Liga midfielder for Eddie Howe in 2025 alongside some Premier League rivals.

Newcastle transfer news

Whether it's Jonathan David or Randal Kolo Muani, the transfer rumours are already coming thick and fast for those at St James' Park, who are in desperate need of reinforcements. Having spent almost the entirety of last summer on a failed chase to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, Newcastle entered the current campaign without the fresh faces that they lacked in the last campaign and have suffered ever since as a result.

That said, Paul Mitchell has at least already got one deal over the line in the form of Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi. The young forward will officially complete a move to Tyneside on his 18th birthday in August, as confirmed by Newcastle.

Speaking about the deal, Mitchell told Newcastle's official website: "Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

"We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future. We look forward to working with Vakhtang and wish him every success during his remaining time with Dinamo Tbilisi."

The sporting director isn't done there, however. According to reports in Spain via Sport Witness, Newcastle are now in pole position to sign Christantus Uche from Getafe alongside Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Bournemouth.

Just 21 years old, Uche mainly operates as an attacking midfielder and central midfielder but has the ability to lead the line in what would offer Newcastle the kind of versatility they've arguably been lacking.

"Great" Uche could help to solve Howe's depth problem

Killing two birds with one stone, Uche would provide cover for Alexander Isak in the attacking role and the likes of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff at the heart of Newcastle's midfield. It's the type of versatility that the Magpies have needed in the current campaign with injuries mounting up at times against a squad short on extensive options.

It would be quite the rise if Uche did complete a move to the Premier League. Just two years ago, the Nigerian was playing amateur football before rising to steal the headlines at Getafe and potentially earning his biggest moment yet.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Christantus Uche Sean Longstaff Goals 1 0 Progressive Passes 14 15 Tackles Won 5 11 Ball Recoveries 38 16

The 21-year-old has earned plenty of praise since completing a move to Getafe in the summer, including from teammate David Soria, who told the official La Liga website: “He’s a great talent who’s going to contribute a lot. He has to adapt to the step up to the top division, but he’s comfortably playing where the manager puts him.”