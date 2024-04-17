After being brought back down to reality this season, Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention towards the summer transfer window, where they could land an in-form striker to bridge the gap between the Premier League's top four in the next campaign.

Newcastle transfer news

On paper, it looks as though it could be a difficult summer at St James' Park, given that they'll likely be without Dan Ashworth and teams are already circling for some of Eddie Howe's best players.

This includes Bruno Guimaraes, who has reportedly attracted the interest of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in what could be a big-money move this summer. Given that the Magpies have been walking a fine line when it comes to profit and sustainability rules in the last year too, they may be left with no choice but to sell at least one key man in the coming months.

That key man will not be Alexander Isak, however, according to the striker himself. The Sweden international reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle in a recent interview, saying: "Of course I want to be here in the future. I came here for the project, I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish this season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.”

After a fantastic season, Isak may now even find himself next to a new strike partner next season. According to La Gazette Du Fennec, Newcastle are in the race to sign Mohamed Amoura from Union Saint-Gilloise this summer. If they want to sign the striker, however, they must fend off interest from West Ham, who reportedly saw an opening bid worth €15m (£13m) turned down by the Belgium club who are demanding no less than €20m (£17m) for their forward this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also interested in Amoura, creating a busy race for his signature in the coming months.

"Prolific" Amoura can form deadly Isak partnership

With Callum Wilson now 32 years old and still injury-prone, it's no surprise that Newcastle have turned their attention towards finding another striker to either partner or compete with Isak. The former Real Sociedad forward has enjoyed an excellent campaign, but adding Amoura alongside him would only add to his numbers and create an unstoppable attacking duo at St James' Park.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Mohamed Amoura Alexander Isak Goals 18 17 Assists 3 1 Expected Goals 10.7 15.9 Key Passes 17 19 Successful Take-ons 28 31

Whilst it's easy to look impressively at the goals that Amoura has scored, his expected goals are also incredibly impressive and highlight just how clinical he has been this season. The stats show that the Algerian has outperformed by a stunning eight goals in the current campaign in the type of finishing needed to take Newcastle back into the Champions League next season.

Described as "prolific" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Amoura has shown all the signs of being just that no matter where he ends up this summer.