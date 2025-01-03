Newcastle United are believed to be in a strong position to complete the signing of a "special" Premier League player in 2025, according to a new transfer claim.

Latest Newcastle news

The Magpies are looking to strike some potential business this month, with a host of players emerging as possible additions at St James' Park. One such figure is young Barcelona striker Vitor Roque, who has fallen out of favour at the La Liga giants, and they may be willing to sell him.

Meanwhile, Newcastle continue to search for a new right winger to act as an upgrade on current options Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron, with Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo linked with a move to the club. He is seen as an alternative option to Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in that position.

Centre-back is still an area of the pitch that needs to be addressed, in terms of depth and bringing in a long-term option who is younger than their players there, and AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori has emerged as a strong choice there. He is thought to be open to the idea of returning to the Premier League, perhaps in order to aid his chances of forcing his way into Thomas Tuchel's plans with England.

At the other end of the pitch, Everton marksman Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still being mentioned as a transfer target, with Newcastle eyeing him up on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Newcastle in strong position to sign "special" ace

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle are in a good position to complete the signing of Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling in the summer window, following an impressive first half to the season by the 18-year-old.

He once scored a hat-trick at St James' Park in a youth team game for Saints Under-23 at the age of just 16, and the Magpies are reportedly "being kept abreast of his situation" and "retain a strong interest" in him.

Dibling could be an exceptional long-term addition for Newcastle, coming straight in as an exciting squad player but also a long-term acquisition who could develop into a superstar over time.

The teenager has shone in a Southampton side that already looks doomed this season, scoring twice in the Premier League and being lauded by Danny Murphy, who said of him last month:

'It is the quality he has got - the belief in himself and the physical power. He just goes past people with ease. He has got a lovely left foot. He is very brave on the ball and his decision-making is good. It is difficult to get too over the top with these young players, because he has just come on to the scene, but he is going to be something special."

Signing Dibling is an absolute no-brainer for Newcastle, with his natural ability and long-term ceiling meaning he will end up at another huge club if it's not the Magpies.

Snapping him up would be a real statement of intent by Paul Mitchell and Eddie Howe, so supporters could be desperate to see the transfer happen in the summer.