It looks set to be a rather chaotic end to the window as far as Newcastle United are concerned, with a number of issues seemingly set to be resolved over the next week or so - both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Manager Eddie Howe might have been hoping for a relatively serene month amid a sticky run of form on the pitch for his side, yet the former Bournemouth boss has since seen influential full-back Kieran Trippier court interest from Bayern Munich, while Callum Wilson has also reportedly caught the eye of the likes of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

Although the two Englishmen appear set to stay put at St James' Park, one other high-profile asset who could be on his way is Miguel Almiron, with the club said to have reached an agreement with Saudi side Al Shabab regarding a deal to sell the Paraguayan playmaker.

Almiron's Premier League record Season Games Goals Assists 2018/19 10 0 0 2019/20 36 4 2 2020/21 34 4 1 2021/22 30 1 0 2022/23 34 11 2 2023/24 21 3 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

If the 29-year-old - who has scored just three Premier League goals this season - is to depart in the near future, the northeast side will need to acquire a suitable replacement, hence their interest in a sparkling young talent.

Newcastle want to sign Almiron successor

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle are ready to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's bid to sign Club Brugge teenager, Antonio Nusa, with the 18-year-old viewed as a 'potential replacement' for Almiron on the flanks.

The report indicates that while Spurs - who have been tipped for a €30m (£26m) move for the Norwegian - are currently in 'pole position', Howe's side are now firmly in the race, having held 'internal talks' regarding their own pursuit.

The piece goes on to add that Newcastle are 'plotting a swoop' to sign the four-cap international, with the battle now on between themselves and the Lilywhites to secure his signature.

How Antonio Nusa can fit in at Newcastle

As per journalist Antonio Mango, Nusa is a "versatile forward who can operate along the frontline", making him an ideal option for Howe who is rather light on attacking options at present, with both Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy sidelined with injury.

While typically featuring off the left, the former Stabaek ace could take on Almiron's role on the opposite flank, having caught the eye this season with four goals and three assists from 27 games in all competitions.

In an ideal world, Howe could potentially form a devastating attacking partnership involving Nusa and another reported target in the form of Morgan Gibbs-White, with The Telegraph having revealed that the Nottingham Forest talisman has been scouted extensively by those at St James' Park.

With the Brugge man outlining his desire to "create chaos" on the pitch, he could do so with Gibbs-White alongside him, with the Englishman able to operate in a playmaking berth, through the middle or on the flanks.

If operating in an attacking midfield role, the Forest ace can provide quality service for Nusa to thrive off, having already created five 'big chances' in the Premier League this season, as well as averaging 1.8 key passes per game.

If the 23-year-old can feed the ball to the teen starlet, the latter man can then make the difference in the final third, with Mango stating that he has "blistering speed in abundance, balletic valve with supreme technical skills that takes your breath away".

That can be seen by the fact that among his peers across leagues comparable to the Belgian Pro League, Nusa ranks in the top 1% for both progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, indicating his elite dribbling and ball-carrying prowess.

With Gibbs-White acting as the creative hub behind him, Newcastle really could have a golden duo on their hands, ensuring they can forget all about a player like Almiron in the process.