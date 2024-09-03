Newcastle United are believed to be in ongoing talks which would rid themselves of player who they rejected a £15m bid for earlier in the year, according to a new transfer claim.

Frustrating summer at Newcastle

The Magpies may not have been wholly convincing yet this season, but they have still picked up seven points from a possible nine in their opening three Premier League matches. Sunday's 2-1 win at home to Tottenham felt like a big result and the hope is that Eddie Howe's men can kick on further after the international break.

It was a frustrating summer in the transfer market at Newcastle, however, with Howe hinting at his dissatisfaction at not being backed enough financially, and failing to improve his squad enough in the process.

Lewis Hall was the most expensive addition from Chelsea, but even he was already on loan at St James' Park last season, and it could be a struggle for a top-four finish to materialise in the league, given the lack of stellar additions at the manager's disposal.

While the summer window has now slammed shut in England, some leagues in other countries are still able to sign and sell players, which has led to a key Newcastle exit update emerging.

Newcastle could loan out "unbelievable" player

According to a fresh update from Sky Sports, Newcastle could allow Kieran Trippier to leave on loan this month, having rejected a £15m bid from Bayern Munich for his services back in the January transfer window.

In fact, an exit could happen in the next fortnight while the international break is taking place, with Turkish trio Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupspor all making "enquiries" about the England international and holding ongoing talks with the Tyneside outfit.

At this point, it does feel as though Trippier's time at Newcastle will come to an end in the coming weeks, having found himself down the pecking order under Howe as time has gone on, being limited to only 32 minutes of action in the league so far this season.

There is no doubt that the 33-year-old has been a brilliant signing for the Magpies, though, with none other than Alan Shearer waxing lyrical over him in the past: "Some of the balls he was putting into the box were just unbelievable. What a signing he has been for Newcastle, he’s in great form."

Given his age, it feels like the right time for Trippier to move on, however, allowing Newcastle to look to the future and continue using younger options instead of him. It will also let him enjoy regular playing time again, as he looks to kick on in the autumn of his career.

Should he impress out on loan, a permanent exit next summer would then make perfect sense, considering the England international would only have one year remaining on his current deal at that point, but it may be frustrating from an Financial Fair Play perspective to see him leave on loan for nothing when they could have bagged themselves £15m earlier this year.