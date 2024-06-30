Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing a "great talent" who Zlatan Ibrahimovic admires, with a swap deal involving a current Magpies player possible.

Newcastle transfer news

Eddie Howe will be well aware that reinforcements are required this summer, but Newcastle have to tread carefully when it comes to adhering to the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, ensuring they avoid punishments further down the line.

There are enough transfer rumours doing the rounds to suggest that the Magpies will conduct some impressive business this summer, with Georges Mikautadze linked with a move to St James' Park as his impressive Euro 2024 campaign with Georgia continues. Monaco are reportedly leading the race to sign him, though he is considered an upgrade on Callum Wilson, whose future is still up in the air.

Newcastle are also believed to have made contact with AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw over a possible summer move, with his teammate Fikayo Tomori also being looked at as an option to bolster Howe's backline. Centre-back additions are clearly needed, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both long-term injury victims.

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has matured into a top-level player in recent years, becoming a regular member of England's squad, and he is another individual who has been backed to secure a switch to St James' before the start of next season. The 27-year-old scored 16 goals in the Premier League in 2023/24, outlining the level of end product he is capable of producing.

Newcastle want to sign "great talent"

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle are keen on signing Nottingham Forest attacker Anthony Elanga in the current window, with a swap deal involving Elliot Anderson potentially on the cards.

The Magpies are believed to be "in talks" with the former Manchester United player, and while he only moved to the City Ground last summer, he was "on Newcastle's scouting radar prior to his move from Old Trafford".

Elanga may ultimately not have fully made the grade at United, but there is an argument to say that they allowed him to leave too soon, especially with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony struggling for form last season.

The 22-year-old thrived during his first year in a Forest shirt, scoring five times and registering nine assists in the league, which were impressive numbers for a team fighting relegation throughout the campaign. There is also the small matter of Ibrahimovic being a fan, with the legendary former striker saying of his compatriot:

"A great talent, we are proud and happy that he comes from Sweden. That he can represent Sweden now makes it even bigger. He has all the future ahead of him, and if he continues just as he has done, it looks positive. It’s just fighting, never being happy, striving for more. It depends on him, how far he can develop."

Anthony Elanga's international stats Caps Goals Sweden 17 3 Sweden Under-21s 8 7 Sweden Under-17s 6 2 Sweden Under-16s 2 0

At 22, there is still so much improvement for the £25,000-a-week Elanga to make, but he is already delivering impressive statistics in the Premier League and could thrive even more alongside superior players at Newcastle.

Recent reports have claimed that Elliot Anderson is indeed close to a Forest switch, with no mention of Elanga's involvement in the deal. However, it remains to be seen if this will affect the chances of any transfer for the Swede, with the Reds still required to ensure they comply with the PSR rules themselves.