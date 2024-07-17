Newcastle United have ramped up their transfer efforts in recent weeks, looking to make a push towards a return to a place within the Premier League’s top four, securing an automatic Champions League spot.

However, if Eddie Howe’s side are to achieve that feat, they will need to invest into the current playing squad, with players such as Crysencio Summerville being linked with a move to Tyneside this summer.

The attacker wouldn’t be the only Dutchman currently plying their trade at St James’ Park, potentially linking up with defender Sven Botman should any deal be completed.

Botman, who is currently sitting on the sidelines after ACL surgery a few months ago, had an immediate impact under Howe for the Magpies, featuring 66 times since his move in 2023, playing a huge role in the club’s recent success.

However, despite the recent links to Summerville, the club are also eyeing one player who could make a huge impact under Howe during the 2024/25 campaign.

Newcastle hold talks over new transfer

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle are in talks with Juventus winger Federico Chiesa over a move to St James’ Park this summer.

The 26-year-old has struggled to regain his form following his serious knee injury, with new boss Thiago Motta making the attacker free to leave should anyone pay £21m for his services.

Chiesa only has one year left on his current deal in Turin, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also in communication over a deal to bring the winger to the Premier League.

Whilst Newcastle would undoubtedly face tough competition for his signature, he would be a phenomenal addition, potentially having a greater impact than Summerville would on Tyneside.

Why Chiesa would be a better option than Summerville

Whilst Summerville is still a young talent finding his feet in the professional game, he still managed to post an impressive tally of 28 goals or assists in the Championship for Leeds United last season.

However, he’s struggled to beat the Italian forward in multiple other key areas, with Chiesa demonstrating his experience in the attacking third for Juventus.

Just a handful of years ago, the “sensational” Chiesa, as dubbed by journalist Adam Digby, was lighting up the Euros for his nation, producing performances that made him one of the most productive forwards in Europe and earned his place in the competition's team of the tournament as a result.

Whilst he’s failed to match those levels in recent years, he’s still produced some impressive stats, including a tally of 18 crosses into the box, a figure that is six times higher than the Leeds ace could manage last season.

How Chiesa & Summerville compare in 2023/24 Statistics Chiesa Summerville Games 33 43 Goals + assists 11 28 Long pass accuracy 52% 46% Crosses into 18-yard box 18 3 Goals per shot on target 0.1 0.1 Stats via FBref

The Juve forward has also averaged a six per cent better long pass completion rate, demonstrating his ability to find a teammate on either a counter-attack or a switch of play - a playstyle that could be useful to Howe’s side with the pace of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Despite scoring ten goals fewer than Summerville in 2023/24, the 26-year-old averaged the same amount of goals per shots on target, making him a more clinical option than Summerville.

Both are huge talents that would undoubtedly improve Newcastle’s attacking department.

However, given his achievements and experience in Europe’s top five leagues, Chiesa would be the better option for Howe’s side - with the Magpies getting an absolute bargain should they agree deal for his asking price of just £21m.