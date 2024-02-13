A "hugely important" Newcastle United player could now miss his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth this weekend, according to an update from reliable journalist Craig Hope.

Newcastle injury news

The Magpies' entire season has been defined by an endless string of injuries to key players, and it can be used as a genuine excuse for what has been an underwhelming campaign overall, despite some good form recently.

Eddie Howe has had to make do without players from back to front, whether it be influential stalwarts Sven Botman and Nick Pope, midfield pair Joelinton and Joe Willock or attacking duo Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

Newcastle's injury woes have eased a little in recent weeks and it has played a part in their results improving, both in the Premier League and the FA Cup, but that doesn't mean that they aren't still without important figures.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the fitness of one such player, with concerning news dropping ahead of their next assignment in the league.

Callum Wilson could miss Bournemouth return

According to The Daily Mail's Hope, Callum Wilson could be unavailable for Newcastle's visit of Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

"Callum Wilson has suffered a pectoral injury and Newcastle are sweating on his fitness ahead of Saturday’s game at home to Bournemouth.

"Mail Sport now understands Wilson has an issue with his pec, the chest muscle that connects to the bones of the upper arm and shoulder. Newcastle are hopeful they will be able to manage the pain and allow the 31-year-old to play against his former club this weekend. However, only at the end of the week will a decision be made."

Wilson has experienced a frustrating season in the injury department again, bringing incredible influence when on the pitch but proving to be unavailable too often. He has scored seven goals in just eight league starts, but that lack of action highlights how much injuries have got in the way of his progress.

The issue suffered last weekend is just the latest setback in a long string of problems, and the hope is that he is eventually passed fit for the Bournemouth game - Howe has made it very clear how highly he thinks of him: "He’s a hugely important part of our team, a focal point. We rely not just on his goals but his movement, his work rate. His appearance in the team gave us confidence."

Wilson's experience and finishing ability are going to be important between now and the end of the season, especially if Isak is also sidelined with injury issues of his own.

A strong finish to the season still isn't out of the question for Newcastle, but not having both strikers on the pitch will do so much harm to their hopes of being in Europe next season. From a selfish point of view, Wilson will also be desperate to feature for England at Euro 2024, competing with the likes of Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney to make Gareth Southgate's squad.