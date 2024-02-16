It's been a season full of misfortune for Newcastle United, which began with big-money signing Sandro Tonali being hit with a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules. To then make matters worse, the Magpies' injury list has been growing and growing ever since. Now, Eddie Howe will be forced to cope without another star player.

Newcastle injury news

As things stand, Newcastle are without as many of nine players, with eight of those absences coming through injury and the other being Tonali's suspension. Given that PIF signed just four first-team players last season too, as Harvey Barnes, Lewis Hall, Tonali and Tino Livramento arrived, the Magpies were always going to struggle for depth in the face of an injury crisis.

The January transfer window didn't exactly help, either, with Newcastle fearful of breaking Financial Fair Play rules after racking up a reported loss of £155m over the last three seasons and, therefore, failing to spend a single penny last month. Sitting 11 points adrift of the Premier League's top four, a return to the Champions League currently looks unlikely.

Newcastle's injury list (via Premier Injuries) Possible return Joelinton 11/05/2024 Nick Pope 03/04/2024 Matt Targett 02/03/2024 Elliot Anderson 28/02/2024 Joe Willock 24/02/2024 Alexander Isak 24/02/2024 Callum Wilson 10/03/2024 Jacob Murphy 17/02/2024

The latest injury news only makes things worse for Howe. As reported by Sky Sports, Callum Wilson will miss 12 weeks after requiring surgery on a chest muscle injury, describing it as a "big blow". This will leave the Magpies without an experienced member of Howe's side and with just one striker to call on in the form of Isak, once he returns.

As the summer approaches, Wilson's injury could hand those at St James' Park plenty to think about, as they look to make up for the last two transfer windows.

Newcastle could cash in on "incredible" Wilson

There's no doubting Wilson's goalscoring ability, but at 31 years old and struggling with injuries, questions may come over his reliability, especially since Newcastle only have one other out-and-out striker at their disposal.

There were, of course, plenty of rumours over Wilson's Newcastle future in the January transfer window, with Chelsea reportedly interested in making a move. In the end, the England striker stayed put, but for the right price, the Magpies could be wise to cash in if an offer arrives this summer. Wilson's injury history just this season speaks for itself.

Callum Wilson's injuries this season Games missed Hamstring injury 4 Hamstring injury 6 Calf injury 6 Chest injury Set to miss 12 weeks

It will be a difficult decision for Howe if the former Bournemouth striker is sold in the near future, given the praise he's once handed him, though it is perhaps one that PIF must make. Howe previously praised Wilson as "incredible" when speaking to Sky Sports after his Newcastle side smashed Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 back in May of last year.