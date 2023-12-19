Newcastle United could welcome back two hugely important players against Chelsea in the League Cup this week, according to an update from journalist Lee Ryder.

Joelinton and Schar join Newcastle injury list

The Magpies' fitness issues have been well-documented throughout the campaign, playing a massive role in their failure to match last year's heights. There have been so many important figures who Eddie Howe has had to accept being without, with defensive rock Sven Botman a big loss. Nick Pope's long-term shoulder injury between the sticks has also left a gaping void, and strike pairing Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have found it hard to consistently stay fit.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, however, with numerous other players unavailable, from Dan Burn at left-back to Joe Willock in midfield, and the hope is that Newcastle are more fortunate in the second half of the season, although both Fabian Schar and Joelinton left the pitch vs Fulham with muscle injuries.

On Tuesday night, the Magpies face an important Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as Howe's side look to go one better than last season, when they were beaten by Manchester United in the final. Thankfully, some positive news has emerged regarding the availability of a couple of key men for the game.

Botman and Trippier could return vs Chelsea

Taking to X, Ryder claimed that Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier could both be back for Newcastle's clash with Chelsea, with the former returning from the injury and the latter recovering from a knock he picked up against Milan.

"Eddie Howe to make a late call on whether to start Sven Botman and will speak to Kieran Trippier after training about his chances of playing."

This is absolutely massive news for Newcastle when it comes to Botman, with few players more influential and important to the cause in recent years. From the moment the Dutchman arrived from Lille, he has been a colossal presence at the heart of the defence, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp saying of him last year:

"Botman at the back, 22, we’ve seen some good centre-backs in this league (but) he’s got the capabilities to be better than them. He’s a real leader of men - what a special player he is."

The difference that Botman could make to this Newcastle side cannot be downplayed, even though the likes of Schar and Jamaal Lascelles have tried valiantly to make up for the loss of him, and it would be no surprise to see the Magpies' fortunes significantly change for the better when it comes back in.

The 23-year-old does need to be managed with care, however, given his lengthy absence from the team, so it would be a surprise to see him thrown straight back into the starting lineup at Chelsea on Tuesday. The same could apply to the similarly key Trippier, should he not be 100% fit.

A substitutes' appearance could be the best way forward, hopefully at a point when Newcastle are protecting a lead, before making a full return for the trip to Luton Town in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.