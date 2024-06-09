Despite scoring 85 goals in the Premier League last season, Eddie Howe is aiming to improve his Newcastle United forward line ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Alexander Isak finished the campaign as the Magpies’ top scorer, scoring on 21 occasions in the league, and finishing as the division’s third-highest scorer.

Anthony Gordon enjoyed his best campaign in a Newcastle shirt, achieving double figures in goals and assists for the first time in his career, prompting a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championships in Germany this summer.

However, despite the duo’s respective successes last season, the club are looking to further bolster the attacking trio, with Miguel Almiron unable to replicate his form from the season prior.

The Paraguayan is set to depart St James‘ Park during the off-season, leaving a free role on the right-hand side of Howe’s attack for a new signing to fill this summer.

Transfer rumours have been flying around in recent weeks, with Newcastle now targeting a new signing who could finally complete the club’s already potent frontline.

Newcastle interested in signing young English talent

According to Tutto Juve, Newcastle are battling Tottenham for the signature of Juventus’ English forward Samuel Iling-Junior, who’s said to be available for just €15m (£12.7m) this summer.

The 20-year-old has only started four matches for the Italian side in 2023/24, scoring just once but providing two assists for his teammates as the Old Lady finished third in Serie A.

Iling-Junior, who is a product of the Chelsea academy, has also featured for the England U21 side in recent months, as a result of his impressive performances for Juve.

Although it’s still very early days in his career, the youngster has shown glimpses of potential which has alerted Howe’s side in recent weeks, potentially being the Magpies’ own version of a top Premier League talent.

Why Iling-Junior could be Newcastle’s own Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is a player who has rapidly developed under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, scoring 58 times in his 226 appearances for the Gunners since 2018.

The 22-year-old left-footed right-winger has taken his game to the next level in 2023/24, scoring 16 times and providing nine assists, as Arteta’s side came within touching distance of ending their 20-year drought without a Premier League title.

Whilst Iling-Junior undoubtedly has a long way to go in his career before he matches the levels produced by the England international, some of his stats from the 2023/24 campaign are evidence that he has the ability to reach the levels produced by the Arsenal star.

The “explosive” Juventus talent, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, has produced an average of 0.22 assists per 90 - a tally that is just 0.1 less than the England international during the course of the last 12 months.

How Iling-Junior & Saka compare in 23/24 Statistics Illing-Junior Saka Games 24 35 Assists per 90 0.22 0.32 Passes per 90 48 44 Pass accuracy 76% 76% Progressive carries 3.2 4.9 Aerials won 1 0.6 Stats via FBref

However, Iling-Junior has averaged more passes per 90 this season, at the same completion rate as Saka, demonstrating his ability to link up with players around him - a quality that could help Isak and Gordon add to their tallies next season.

The 20-year-old has also won more aerial battles in 2023/24 than the Arsenal ace, potentially giving Howe’s attack a different dimension with his ability to win challenges in the air.

Mattinson has also previously stated that the Juventus star has the ability to reach Saka’s level, but he needs consistent minutes in one of Europe’s top leagues to realise his potential.

Given Newcastle’s current FFP situation, it could prove to be efficient business that dramatically strengthens the right-wing position, whilst allowing the club to get their hands on a player who could see the club make a hefty profit in the years ahead.