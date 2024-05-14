Despite Newcastle United's injury crisis this campaign, it has come with a positive as it's allowed boss Eddie Howe to give valuable first-team minutes to multiple youngsters within the club.

Lewis Miley and Elliot Anderson have been the main beneficiaries for the Magpies, with the duo making 36 Premier League appearances between them this season.

18-year-old Miley has impressed under Howe despite his tender age, becoming a real key part of the Newcastle side, after the injuries and suspension to Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, respectively.

He's contributed with four goals and assists combined, a respectable return for such a young player in his breakthrough campaign as a professional.

After Miley's brilliant start to life in the first team under Howe, the Magpies boss and Saudi PIF should step up the chase for another teenage talent who has been linked with a move to the club.

Newcastle interested in 16-year-old talent this summer

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle are battling fellow Premier League side Manchester United for the signature of 16-year-old Sunderland talent Chris Rigg - who looks "increasingly likely" to leave his current side.

The box-to-box midfielder, who currently plies his trade in the Championship, has excelled for the Black Cats, despite the club struggling to secure a return to England's top flight.

He's scored twice in 21 appearances this season in what has been an incredible breakthrough season for the youngster despite his tender age.

Despite the Magpies and United's interest, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa have all registered interest in the talent who is valued at £250k, as per Transfermarkt.

Why Rigg & Miley could be the future of Newcastle

Given the fact Rigg and Miley are both still aged just 16 & 17 respectively, the pair could prove to be the future of Newcastle, with the duo not looking out of place so far this season throughout their respective campaigns.

The "Roy Keane-esque" youngster, as described by former boss Tony Mowbray, has produced some excellent stats in England's second tier this season, with Rigg making two tackles per 90, demonstrating his ball-winning abilities.

He's also averaged 4.2 progressive passes per 90 - a tally that is higher than current Magpies player Miley, albeit in a lower-quality division.

Rigg vs Miley in 2023/24 Statistics Rigg Miley Tackles 2 2.5 Successful take-ons 1.6 0.6 Progressive passes 4.2 4 Pass completion 76% 82% Progressive carries 2.4 1.1 Blocks 1 1.5 Stats via FBref

Rigg blows Miley out of the water when it comes to progressive carries with the ball, with his tally of 2.4 per 90 more than double than that of the 17-year-old who can only muster 1.1, with the pair seemingly showcasing a complementary mix of talents to make them an effective partnership.

There's no disputing the Sunderland youngster's quality, especially given he is just 16, with the club needing to push hard this summer to invest in a potential gem for the future.

He would be a perfect partner for Miley in the years to come, with the Magpies also needing to keep one eye on the future as well as the present as they try to reclaim a Champions League spot next season.

Whilst the Black Cats may be reluctant to sell such a star to their bitter rivals, should Howe's side produce a reasonable offer for Rigg, the club may be forced to accept it with the midfielder's family known to be huge Newcastle supporters.

A controversial deal, no doubt, but the Magpies would be foolish not to pursue it.