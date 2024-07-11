Newcastle United are keen to make one of the stars of EURO 2024 their second signing of the summer, according to reports, with the Magpies one of three English sides "very interested" in his services.

All change on Tyneside

So far, this summer has not gone to plan for Eddie Howe's side. After a disappointing Premier League campaign saw them miss out on European football altogether for next season, they have had to deal with financial fair play issues.

Those issues have limited their spending so far, with Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy arriving on free transfers and Odysseas Vlachodimos arriving from Nottingham Forest the only pieces of business done to bolster their ranks to date.

Meanwhile, they have been forced into unwanted exits; both young talent Elliot Anderson and impressive winger Yankuba Minteh both having to be sacrificed to help the Magpies meet PSR regulations.

They also parted ways with Dan Ashworth, with the ex-Brighton sporting director joining Manchester United and seeing Newcastle making a move for Paul Mitchell, who previously worked with Southampton and Tottenham.

Paul Mitchell's best signings Player Club joined Heung-Min Son Tottenham Dele Alli Tottenham Kieran Trippier Tottenham Sadio Mane Southampton Toby Alderweireld Southampton

"I’ve seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fanbase, made the decision to join an easy one", Mitchell explained. “I can't wait to get started and help continue the organisation's growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance."

Now, he could be planning to make his first signing of a new era.

Newcastle chasing defender

That comes with Newcastle United one of several clubs having been credited with an interest in Fenerbahçe defender Ferdi Kadioglu this summer.

The defender impressed in the Turkish top flight last season, attracting the attention of clubs around the Premier League, including Arsenal and Aston Villa, while largely operating from right back.

Journalist Zach Lowry took to X to herald the defender, dubbing him a "really formidable defender" and named him the best left back at EURO 2024 after starring for Turkey, and it appears he is a man in demand.

Now, a fresh report from Sport Witness claim that Juventus are keen on the full back, but that they cannot afford him and are wary of a threat from England and the extra money that the Premier League can put up.

Indeed, it is claimed that "biggest obstacle" to a move to Turin is from Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester United, with the Red Devils leading the charge.

Newcastle are said to be "very interested" in signing the £48k-per-week ace, who is valued in excess of 30m euros by the Turkish side this summer.