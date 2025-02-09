An "outstanding" Premier League player has emerged as a target for Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, according to a new claim.

Newcastle transfer news

This season threatens to be a truly memorable one at St James' Park, with the Magpies reaching the final of the EFL Cup earlier this week following their 4-0 aggregate triumph over Arsenal in the semi-finals. Liverpool await in a mouthwatering clash at Wembley next month.

Newcastle are also pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League to get back into the Champions League, although fifth place could be enough to qualify this season.

When the summer does arrive, new signings will be essential for Eddie Howe as he continues to build one of the most impressive squads in the club's history. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been mentioned as a hugely exciting option for the Magpies, with the Nigerian currently on loan at Galatasaray.

Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri has also emerged as a rumoured transfer target for Newcastle amid doubts over the long-term futures of Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka between the sticks.

The 27-year-old has started 20 Ligue 1 games this season, as well as seven in the Europa League. Now, an alternative in goal has seemingly been lined up, following a fresh claim.

Newcastle want to sign £10k-a-week ace

According to The Boot Room, Newcastle are interested in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, but they aren't alone.

Fellow Premier League pair Chelsea and Bournemouth are also in the race to snap up the 26-year-old, who has proven to be an impressive deputy to Alisson at Anfield in recent years.

The £10,000-a-week Kelleher could be an excellent signing for Newcastle ahead of next season, with his future at Liverpool in doubt due to Giorgi Mamardashvili coming in from Valencia this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international had a big moment at St James' this season, albeit for all the wrong reasons. His error gifted the Magpies a 3-3 draw with a late mistake back in December, but he has still been an excellent performer, with Steve McManaman lauding him in the recent past:

"It's almost disrespectful calling him a number two, because of course, he does play second in command when Alisson is fit, but he's played too many games now to be associated as one. He's an outstanding goalkeeper, outstanding when called upon."

While some Newcastle fans may worry about the club signing a second-choice goalkeeper, Kelleher has shown for some time that he is far too good to be warming the bench most weeks.

He is good on the ball and capable of making great saves - he denied Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot in the Champions League earlier this season - while at 26, his best years are surely still yet to come.