After failing to finish inside the Premier League's top four, Newcastle United could reportedly weaken one of their rivals this summer by landing a fresh face at the heart of Eddie Howe's midfield.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have shown no signs of wasting any time so far ahead of the summer transfer window, with a deal reportedly on the cards to sign Lloyd Kelly on a free deal upon the expiry of his current Bournemouth contract. The centre-back, who can also play left-back, will arrive to add some much-needed depth to Howe's backline, which struggled with injuries throughout the campaign.

It's not just the backline that could see upgrades and reinforcements this summer, however, with the Magpies also in need of an extra midfielder in the coming months, which may see them turn to a Premier League rival.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are interested in signing Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, who may need to sell players to avoid any profit and sustainability trouble. The report suggests that Newcastle, along with Liverpool, could be priced out of a deal for Ramsey, however.

That said, given Ramsey's potential and Premier League experience, this is a deal that those at St James' Park should be going after this summer. What's more, the fact that Ramsey is under the same agent as Callum Wilson should help any personal negotiations, should any deal reach that stage.

It would be a sign of intent, that's for sure, if Newcastle instantly weakened a top four rival ahead of next season.

"Wonderful" Ramsey can partner Guimaraes

Without the suspended Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes was often left carrying the responsibility when it came to creativity and stepping onto the front foot as well as maintaining defensive responsibility in Newcastle's midfield. The arrival of a player such as Ramsey would help ease that responsibility, however, especially as he reaches his peak.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jacob Ramsey Bruno Guimaraes Minutes 853 3,263 Goals 1 7 Assists 1 8 Ball Recoveries Per 90 4.42 6.50 Progressive Passes Per 90 2.95 7.80

Praised by Steven Gerrard in the past, the former Villa boss told TNT Sports: “I know the level of the England players, I’ve been around it, and have enough experience to know it’s only a matter of time, but let’s all be sensible and keep calm about it.

“I want him to make his own headlines with his football. He is a top talent, I’m loving every moment of working with him. He is getting stronger with each game because we’re giving him the platform to express himself. He is in a wonderful place.”

With that said, Ramsey could yet leave his boyhood club this summer to join a rival and ease Villa's PSR concerns once and for all.