Newcastle United are interested in completing the signing of a defensive "jewel" this summer, according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with lots of potential new signings at the end of the season, as PIF look to provide Eddie Howe with enough funds to make significant reinforcements.

Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande has jumped out as a primary target in recent weeks, with the 20-year-old Ivorian considered an ideal long-term partner for Sven Botman at the heart of Newcastle's defence. Contact has even reportedly been made with the defender, further suggesting that he could come to Tyneside in this summer.

Elsewhere, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could depart Stamford Bridge in the coming months, and the Magpies are seen as contenders to sign him, battling Tottenham for his signature. There have also been links surrounding Brentford and England ace Ivan Toney should Howe decide that he wants to add to his attack.

Newcastle fans will also be hoping that a number of key players stay put rather than move elsewhere, and Callum Wilson could now reportedly remain at the club. That's partly due to Financial Fair Play and choosing not to bring in an expensive striker in his place.

Newcastle want defensive "jewel"

According to a new report from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are keen on signing Salernitana centre-back Lorenzo Pirola in the summer window.

The 22-year-old is described in the report as a "real jewel" of a player, and there is hope that the Magpies could snap him up for a fee of around €30m (£25.7m).

Pirola could be exactly the type of profile that Newcastle are looking for ahead of next season, in what is a crucial area of the pitch to add at least one new face. Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles are now both in their 30s, with the latter also currently out with a serious ACL injury, so they hardly represent the long-term picture at St James' Park.

Salernitana ace Pirola has experienced a tough season with his team, who sit bottom of Serie A by some distance, but he has still arguably stood out as one of their best players. He has averaged 3.2 clearances and 2.3 aerial duel wins per game in the competition, as well as winning 1.3 tackles per match, which is impressive considering he is one of the youngest members of the squad.

The fact that his side have been relegated to Serie B also means that could be expected to move on, and this could be beneficial for Newcastle, giving them an even better chance of signing him.

Back in 2019, it was reported that both Manchester City and Manchester United were eyeing a move for Pirola, with the pair watching him for Italy at the Under-17 World Cup. This further shows his potential as a player, and why the Magpies should look to strike a deal for him.