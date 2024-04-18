Newcastle United will be looking to strengthen their backline this summer, especially after the recent injuries to the likes of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, who are expected to miss up to nine months.

The various setbacks have seen regular left-back Dan Burn shift to a more central role, as a wide left-sided centre-back, which has seen the 31-year-old regain some of his good form from last campaign.

However, Eddie Howe's side are still light in defensive areas, with PIF certainly needing to dish out funds for reinforcements in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Magpies have already been strongly linked with a move for Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly, with the 25-year-old out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Despite the link with the Cherries centre-back, Newcastle also hold a keen interest in another defender, but they face stiff competition for his signature from numerous sides all over Europe.

Newcastle interested in signing

According to a report last month from Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, the Magpies are monitoring the situation of Brazilian centre-back Murillo, who has excelled in his first season in the Premier League at Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old joined the club in a £15m deal from Corinthians last summer, with his progress at the City Ground nothing short of sensational.

He had to bide his time before making his debut in the 1-1 draw against Brentford, with the defender progressing rapidly since his Premier League debut.

The ball-playing centre-back is no ordinary defender, with his ability on the ball catching the eye, including three near goal-of-the-season contenders, after coming close to opening his account for the club against Crystal Palace, Luton Town and Tottenham Hotspur.

His great form hasn't gone unnoticed; the youngster is already being linked with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG, with Newcastle also interested in signing the Brazilian - who will undoubtedly break Brennan Johnson's record departure of £47.5m.

However, the Magpies might struggle to fork out any fee Forest demand given their struggles with FFP, with Howe's side potentially having to balance the books before attempting to sign the youngster.

Why Murillo is the perfect Botman partner

The "unbelievable" talent, as dubbed by Jamie Redknapp, has excelled for the Reds, with his stats backing up his ability on the ball. The left-footed Brazilian has averaged 0.7 successful take-ons per game this season - a stat that sees him rank within the top 4% of all centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues.

Murillo previously produced a performance that saw Redknapp claim he was like a "prime Roberto Carlos" - a nod to Murillo's legendary compatriot - and has also averaged 0.7 progressive carries per game, with his mazy run against Crystal Palace a brilliant example of his quality.

Murillo v Schar in the PL (23/24) Statistics Murillo Schar Successful take-ons 0.7 0.3 Clearances 6 4 Tackles 1.5 1.2 Blocks 1.4 1.3 Progressive carries 0.7 0.8 Stats via FBref

He's also averaged 3.6 accurate long balls per game - the highest of anyone in the Reds squad - with his importance to the club impossible to put into words.

Schar has been consistently solid at the back for Howe given all the injury troubles within the club, but Howe must target Murillo in the summer if they are to progress further - with the youthful talent able to form a standout partnership with Botman for years to come.

The club achieved the unthinkable last season reaching the Champions League group stages. However, if they are to achieve that feat again, PIF must prioritise his addition with the Brazilian the perfect, ready-made Premier League talent that the Magpies are in need of.