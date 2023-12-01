Newcastle United are interested in securing the signing of a record-breaking “world-class” attacker, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

Eddie Howe's side suffered late heartbreak in the Champions League in midweek, with Kylian Mbappe's last-gasp penalty robbing the Magpies of a famous win away to Paris Saint-Germain, as the two sides drew 1-1. It leaves Newcastle's European hopes hanging by a thread going into the final group stage match at home to AC Milan later this month.

On Saturday evening, Howe's side face a crucial Premier League clash with Manchester United at St James' Park, in what will be a big test of their top-four credentials. It is vital that they stay in touch with the teams ahead of them in the table, especially with the January transfer window handing them the chance to make new signings.

It has become clear that midfield is likely to be Newcastle's primary area of focus, not least because of the 10-month suspension handed to Sandro Tonali for betting offences, and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips looks like one of the favourites to seal a move to St James'.

He isn't seen as the only option, however, and the Magpies have been linked with Al-Hilal ace Ruben Neves, too, with a return to English football potentially appealing to the former Wolves man.

Away from the midfield, other players are also being backed to sign for Newcastle, however, including in-form VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy and highly-rated Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio. Now, it looks as though a world-renowned figure is on the agenda, too.

Newcastle want Romelu Lukaku

According to Voetbalkrant, Newcastle are interested in signing Romelu Lukaku, seeing him as someone who can provide ideal competition for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

The 30-year-old Belgian legend is currently on loan at Roma from Chelsea, and he doesn't look like having any sort of long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku could be a fascinating signing by Newcastle if they get a deal over the line in 2024, with a summer move feeling more likely, considering he has been loaned to Roma for the whole of the 2023/24 season.

At 30, the striker certainly isn't getting any younger, but Lukaku's stats this season prove that he remains a prolific attacking player, scoring six goals in 11 Serie A appearances. He is also a record-breaking figure at international level, scoring more goals for his country than any player in history, enjoying an icnredible overall tally of 82 strikes in 113 caps.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has hailed him as a "world-class" player in the past, and while not someone who necessarily turns up in the biggest games - he missed big chances in Inter Milan's Champions League final defeat to Manchester City last season, for example - he is a player who scores goals everywhere he goes.