Newcastle United have enjoyed another successful campaign in front of goal, with the club scoring the fourth-most goals in the Premier League during 2023/24.

However, it hasn't been enough to propel the Magpies back into the Champions League places for a second successive season, with injuries preventing the club from welcoming any of Europe's biggest clubs to St James' Park next term.

The defensive department has taken a battering during 2023/24, with Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles all missing large parts of the season, which has often resulted in a makeshift backline for Eddie Howe's side.

Newcastle's forward line has undoubtedly saved the Magpies from a disastrous campaign, with striker Alexander Isak single-handedly keeping the club within arm's length of a European spot, scoring 21 times in 30 Premier League outings over the course of the season.

However, one player in particular has disappointed within Newcastle’s attack, with Howe desperately needing to replace him with a young star who has caught the eye in recent months.

Newcastle interested in signing Almiron replacement

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Magpies are "interested" in Tallares’ Paraguayan left-winger Ramon Sosa, with some of the club’s representatives already monitoring him closely.

The 24-year-old has produced some impressive numbers this season, scoring seven and assisting six in his 14 outings for the Argentinian side.

Sosa has certainly caught the eye and with the talent under contract until 2026, if Howe’s side were to pursue a move, it would command a fee that would easily be more than his £6.8m market value, as per Transfermarkt.

Ramon Sosa's stats in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 18 Goals 7 Assists 6 Stats via Transfermarkt

Understandable comparisons will be drawn to current Newcastle wide man Miguel Almiron with the pair both from the same country, but it’s clear when looking into the stats that Sosa would be an upgrade on the current Magpies star.

Why Sosa would be an upgrade on Almiron

Despite featuring in a much lower-quality division than Almiron, Sosa has blown the 30-year-old out of the water with his unbelievable attacking stats over the last 365 days.

The Tallares attacker has averaged a staggering 2.2 shots per 90 and 4.3 successful take-ons, with Almiron averaging four times less than the youngster in the latter category.

Sosa vs Almiron in the last 365 days Statistics Sosa Almiron Shots 2.2 2.1 Successful take-ons 4.3 1 Progressive carries 3.9 3.6 Shot-creating actions 4.5 2.6 Assists per 90 0.2 0.07 Stats via FBref

It’s evident that the 24-year-old loves to run with the ball at his feet, completing 3.9 progressive carries per 90, a tally that the Magpies attacker can’t beat, only averaging 3.6.

The “technically gifted” gem, as described by scout Ben Mattinson, has a huge future ahead of him, with his qualities evident during his time in Argentina.

Although it’s undoubtedly a huge jump for him to make to play in the Premier League, his direct dribbling and eye for goal could allow him to thrive in England, whilst proving to be the missing piece in Howe’s attacking puzzle.

With Almiron once again being linked with a move away from Tyneside, Sosa could be the perfect replacement for his fellow compatriot, as Tallares are unlikely to demand a fee that would potentially turn the Magpies' FFP worries into fruition.