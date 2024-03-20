Newcastle United have moved to the front in the race to sign a soon-to-be free agent, it has been reported, with his current club failing to agree terms over a new deal with him.

PIF trying to upgrade on a shoestring budget

After a less than ideal season for Eddie Howe's side, there are serious concerns about the Premier League's financial fair play rules heading into the summer.

As it stands, they seem likely to need to sell one of their stars before they can invest in the squad, and CEO Darren Eales only fanned those flames by admitting that it was "the nature of the beast" back in January.

"Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club. It's difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we're going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players", he explained. "It's just the nature of the beast."

The alternative would be to operate on a low budget this summer, with European football and the prize money that comes with it looking unlikely at present, with Eddie Howe's side stuck in 10th as things stand.

Joelinton appears likely to be sold at the last chance to cash in this summer if the club cannot extend his deal beyond 2025, while there are rumours that his midfield partner and compatriot Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100m release clause in his contract, could be the one to make way.

But the club may have just found a solution to that particular pair of potential departures.

Newcastle heading race for free agent

As per reports coming out of Italy, Newcastle are at the front of the queue for France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is due to be out of contract with Juventus this summer as the Turin outfit struggle to tie him down to a new deal.

The ex-PSG man has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and almost made the switch to Manchester United two summers ago, only for the deal to fall through.

Now, he could finally make his move to England, with Italian outlet Tutto Juve claiming that there are four clubs in the race for his signature. Of those, however, Newcastle and Premier League rivals Arsenal are 'the clubs most interested in signing him' this summer.

Rabiot vs Newcastle midfielders 23/24 Adrien Rabiot Bruno Guimaraes Joelinton Appearances 23 27 16 Goals and assists 7 8 3 Pass accuracy 82.6% 84.9% 83.3% Shots on target (per 90) 0.6 0.34 0.4 Tackles and interceptions (per 90) 2.81 3.04 3.73

Eddie Howe's side held talks with Rabiot's agent last month, but it had appeared as though Tottenham had moved ahead of them in the race for the Frenchman. However, the latest reports from Italy have put the Tyneside outfit firmly back in the picture.

One concern for the Magpies may be the lack of European football, with Rabiot used to playing regularly in the Champions League. However, if they could sell the Frenchman on their project it could well sway him. Better still, a return to France seems out of the question, as Rabiot has already admitted a return to Paris Saint Germain is unlikely.

"It’s [the interest] flattering on the one hand, but it remains difficult when you know how it finished", he told reporters. “You should never close any door, but that will not be my priority in any case.”

With suitors potentially few and far between for the midfielder, a hefty wage package could just swing things in Newcastle's favour this summer.