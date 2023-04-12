Newcastle United could seemingly be ready to raid relegation strugglers Leicester City this summer, amid reports that the Magpies are now interested in prising a further player from the King Power Stadium, alongside James Maddison...

What's the latest on Harvey Barnes to Newcastle?

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, the Tynesiders have been keeping a close eye on Foxes winger, Harvey Barnes, having also held a long-standing interest in teammate Maddison, after reportedly submitting a £50m bid for the latter man last summer.

Writing on Twitter regarding that interest in the Leicester pair, Bailey stated: "Newcastle United have done their homework on Harvey Barnes and he is a summer option for them. The Magpies are already interested in his team-mate James Maddison, but that won't be an easy deal to finalise."

In the attached piece for 90min, the piece goes on to add that Barnes - whose current deal is set to run until 2025 - is 'ready to move' at the end of the season, with the 25-year-old harbouring hopes of establishing himself in Gareth Soutgate's England squad, ahead of next year's European Championship.

Would Harvey Barnes be a good signing for Newcastle?

The notable benefit of signing the former West Bromwich Albion loanee - who is valued at around £22m, according to CIES Football Observatory - would be that he has already proven his quality in the Premier League, having been a real "threat" from the flanks in recent years, as per Statman Dave.

The one-cap menace has been a reliable attacking weapon for Leicester of late despite the club's overall woes, having scored ten goals and provided three assists in all competitions this season, taking his overall tally for his current side to 74 goal involvements in 181 games across all fronts.

A truly direct and dynamic asset in his wide berth, the hope would be that Barnes would be able to dovetail nicely with Newcastle's club-record signing, Alexander Isak, with the towering striker currently in red-hot form with five goals in his last five league outings.

The 6 foot 4 "handful" - as lauded by pundit Harry Redknapp - could no doubt benefit from having another figure to ease the goalscoring burden alongside him, with Barnes clearly rather clinical in front of goal as he ranks in the top 11% among his European peers for non-penalty goals.

Equally, like Isak - who has averaged 2.14 progressive carries per 90 over the past year, as per FBref - the Englishman would also be able to drive Eddie Howe's side up the pitch due to his dribbling prowess, with the £40k-per-week ace averaging 3.34 for the same metric.

To have that deadly duo at their disposal next season could help the Magpies kick on once again, both domestically and - all being well - in Europe.