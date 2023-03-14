Newcastle United are reportedly interested in making a move for Barcelona winger, Raphinha, this summer, with the Brazilian’s future at Camp Nou currently somewhat uncertain.

What’s the latest on Raphinha to Newcastle?

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Magpies - as well as Premier League rivals Chelsea - are said to be closely monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation in Catalonia, with the former Leeds United man one player whom the cash-strapped La Liga giants could be open to selling ahead of next season.

The report suggests that the Tynesiders have already made contact with the player’s representatives regarding a possible summer swoop, with that exit talk coming despite the 16-cap dynamo having only signed for the club back in July.

There had been claims made at the time that Eddie Howe’s side were in talks to sign the one-time Sporting CP sensation, prior to the forward ultimately joining La Blaugrana on a £55m deal.

How would Raphinha fit in at Newcastle?

It is no doubt somewhat bizarre that Xavi Hernandez and co could even be considering parting ways with Raphinha this summer, with the £62m-rated man having been in sparkling form in recent times.

Previously described as “unplayable” by journalist Josh Bunting during his time at Elland Road, the 5 foot 9 wizard has proven just that of late, having now bagged nine goals and contributed nine assists in 37 games in all competitions this season.

That follows what was a rather stellar stint in Yorkshire for the wide man as he contributed 29 goal involvements in just 67 games in all competitions, having emerged as something of a talisman during his time with the Whites.

To be able to secure the services of such a dynamic gem would certainly be a real masterstroke for Howe and co, with Newcastle having the chance to fashion a formidable attacking partnership involving Raphinha and the club’s emerging hero, Alexander Isak.

While the latter man has seen his impact limited so far this season due to injury, the towering striker still boasts a respectable tally of four goals in nine Premier League games thus far, notably nodding home in the recent win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That perfectly guided header came amid what was a stellar all-round display from the 23-year-old, with The Athletic’s Steve Madeley writing that the marksman was looking “like Marco van Basten” after causing the away defence “all sorts of problems”.

With the club-record signing now back fit and firing, the aim will be to provide him with regular, quality service, something which that man Raphinha could certainly offer from the flanks having created 11 big chances in the Spanish top-flight this season - a far superior record to that of Miguel Almiron, for instance (two).

If Howe is to truly get the best out of Isak then having that creative spark in the side is a necessity, with Raphinha’s forward-thinking approach also illustrated by the fact that he ranks in the top 9% among his European peers for progressive passes received.

The prospect of having that duo wreaking havoc in attack is truly mouthwatering indeed, with such a deal set to be another statement of intent from PIF - as the £63m signing of Isak also was.