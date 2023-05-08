Newcastle United are ready to return for 18-year-old Ivan Fresneda after their approach in January was rejected by Real Valladolid.

The Magpies attempted to sign the fullback in the winter transfer window but were rejected, and such is his promise that they will return for him this summer, making him a 'top target'. This comes from Football Insider's Peter O'Rourke - the journalist writes in his transfer column that plenty of turnover in terms of personnel is to be expected this summer.

Seven players will be sold to make space in the squad and to free up additional funds. PIF are expected to make a large sum available to Eddie Howe as Newcastle look to use this season's league success as a springboard to continue growing and transitioning into an elite side.

Fresneda is an exciting teenager and could learn a lot from Kieran Trippier next season - La Liga presenter Juan Arroita says the fullback has the "beastly" ability to deliver crosses from the right flank into the box.

Which teams want to sign Fresneda this summer?

Unsurprisingly, masters of recruiting young talent Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the teenager and are preparing a £20million deal. O'Rourke reports that Newcastle will "have to move quickly if they plan to hijack the move."

Howe has reportedly made it clear to the club's board that signing a right back this summer has to be a priority. Trippier is in dire need of adequate cover especially with Howe no considering January signing Harrison Ashby as starting quality.

Denzel Dumfries is also of interest but Fresneda is the main target at right back. If the 18-year-old opts to join Dortmund as many young players do, Newcastle will switch their focus to Dumfries after his impressive displays at the Qatar World Cup.

Newcastle need to add more quality to their squad as a whole if they are to be well-prepared for the demands of playing in the Champions League in addition to the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

It's a lot of football to play especially for a squad as yet unaccustomed to the additional demand on the body that comes with playing twice a week consistently.