Newcastle United target Ivan Fresneda may be on Eddie Howe's 'radar' and the Magpies may swoop for his services in the summer transfer window.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ivan Fresneda?

As per 90min, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Aston Villa scouts were all in attendance last month to watch Fresneda turn out for Real Valladolid in their recent 2-1 defeat to Valencia.

The report states that Arsenal tried to sign Fresneda in the January window; however, a move never materialised and now interest is said to be growing in the 18-year-old.

As per Sky Sport 24 via Sport Witness, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Newcastle United 'remain in the race' to sign Fresneda this summer; however, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring his situation with intent ahead of the forthcoming off-season.

Fresneda is believed to have a release clause worth £26.5 million inserted into his contract at Real Valladolid, as per The Sun.

Madrid-born Fresneda has gained plenty of first-team experience this campaign, making 21 appearances for his current employers in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Newcastle United will likely be one of several clubs keeping tabs on Fresneda moving into the summer.

Jones told FFC: "I think it's a situation that finally needs to be sorted out. There's so many clubs that have enquired and have shown interest in him, but Newcastle are one of them; it wouldn't surprise me at all if they kept him on the radar, ready to make a move."

Would Ivan Fresneda be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Fresneda is a youngster with bags of potential and could go on to be a very savvy piece of business by Eddie Howe if the Englishman could entice him to St James' Park this summer.

As shown on WhoScored, the 18-year-old has made an average of 2.2 clearances per match this campaign in La Liga, demonstrating his defensive awareness toward dangerous situations.

FBRef also note that Fresneda has successfully performed 37 shot-creating actions this term, illustrating that he can also carry an offensive threat bombing forward from the right-hand side of defence despite being in a relegation-threatened Real Valladolid side.

Given his age, the Spaniard also has plenty of room for development in the coming years and if he joined Newcastle United, he would be able to learn from the example that first-choice right-back Kieran Trippier sets every week on the field.

Moving forward, acquiring Fresneda, who has been hailed as "fantastic", would be an intelligent signing for Howe as he looks to strengthen ahead of 2023/24.