Newcastle United strengthened their top-four bid with victory over relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest on Friday evening, with a clinical brace from club-record signing Alexander Isak ultimately proving the difference in that 2-1 win.

The composed manner in which the Sweden international dispatched his stoppage-time penalty, in particular, showcased the growing confidence that the striker is enjoying of late, with the 23-year-old now benefitting from a consistent run in the side following his previous injury woes,

As a result of that double at the City Ground, the £63m marksman now boasts a haul of six goals in only ten Premier League games so far this season, with that tally just one shy of what teammate Callum Wilson has achieved despite the Englishman featuring in more than double the number of games.

The former Real Sociedad man's recent hot streak has illustrated just how crucial he can be to manager Eddie Howe over the coming months, albeit with the towering asset not the only Magpies man to have rubberstamped his importance to the side of late, amid Jacob Murphy's impressive, surprise impact.

How did Murphy perform against Forest?

As The Athletic's Chris Waugh noted, the 28-year-old has illustrated just why he is "so important" to the Newcastle boss despite rarely appearing from the start, having featured more than any player at the club since the Englishman's appointment, with 57 appearances in all competitions.

While largely restricted to cameo outings over the last 18 months or so, Murphy has shone in his starting role of late, having notably caught the eye in the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, as he 'ran himself into the ground', in the words of the Chronicle's Lee Ryder.

With teammate Miguel Almiron ruled out for an extended period of time through injury, the former Norwich City speedster was again given the nod in attack against Steve Cooper's men last time out, ultimately making the most of that opportunity after registering a remarkable haul of five key passes in his wide berth.

The 5 foot 10 dynamo also attempted seven crosses as a marker of his desire to make things happen for his side, while putting in a typically relentless shift defensively as he won four of his eight ground duels, before making way in the closing stages.

That all-action performance saw the £35k-per-week man prove a 'real thorn in the side of Forest' - as per Ryder - having ultimately proved integral to Howe's men claiming a vital three points in their bid for Champions League qualification.

It is no surprise that Murphy has been on the receiving end of glowing praise from his manager in recent times, with the former Bournemouth boss stating following the win over Wolves:

“He’s brilliant behind the scenes. A real positive energy every day in training. He works and hones his skills meticulously. He’s a real player that wants to invest time and try and elevate his game to another level. I’m really pleased to see him come in and do well on the back of that work. I thought he was excellent last week.”

With January arrival and fellow winger Anthony Gordon also currently sidelined - and with Ryan Fraser having been banished from the first-team squad - there will likely be ample chance for Murphy to show his worth from the start following the international break.

On current form, it does appear that the Wembley-born machine could be something of a secret weapon for Howe moving forward.