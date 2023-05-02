Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has 'elevated himself' to become a key player under Eddie Howe at St James' Park, according to journalist Keith Downie.

What's the latest news involving Jacob Murphy?

Murphy has hit a purple patch of late as Newcastle United enter the business end of the 2022/23 campaign and has netted three times in his last three Premier League matches.

Following his brace against Tottenham Hotspur last month in a 6-1 rout of Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park, Magpies boss Howe spoke highly of Murphy's impact on the side, as per BBC Sport, stating: "It's not often you have a start like that in a game, especially one of such importance. Jacob has grown into the team, he's got a lot of qualities, he can play various positions and he took his goals very well today."

All in, Murphy has now made 40 appearances for Newcastle United this campaign, registering four goals and two assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The 28-year-old has been one of several players to enjoy something of a career renaissance at Newcastle United since Howe took over at Newcastle back in 2021, joining the likes of Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff in producing consistent displays regularly under his stewardship to a level previously unseen before his appointment.

Capology understand that Murphy makes around £35,000 per week in the North East on a contract until the summer of 2027.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Keith Downie is full of praise surrounding the impact Murphy has made at Newcastle United.

Downie told FFC: "It's amazing, you look at someone like Jacob Murphy now and you would have probably six months ago written him off and said, look, he's someone who's going to go in the summer, but now you're looking at him and he's elevated himself now to one of the first names in the team sheet. He's actually [Howe], as well as buying players, what he's doing is he's improving the existing players so much so that you actually look at them differently."

Why has Jacob Murphy had such a telling impact this season at St James' Park?

Put simply, Murphy, alongside many other Newcastle United men, are in the presence of a highly diligent coach in Howe, who is able to build his tactical framework around his players' strengths to significant effect.

As per FBRef, Murphy has managed around 4.80 progressive carries per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, showing his ability to utilise his pace to provide a solid out ball to get his side further up the pitch.

In the Premier League, the London-born winger has created 16 big chances this term, showing he can be a reliable provider for Newcastle United from the flank when called upon.

Between now and the end of 2022/23, Murphy and Newcastle United will hope to cap off their wonderful season by securing a top-four finish and a dream slot in the Champions League for 2023/24.