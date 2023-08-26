Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles is “open” to leaving this summer, and a reliable journalist has named the club that are set to make an official move for him.

Is Jamaal Lascelles still captain?

Despite the centre-back having fallen significantly low down in the pecking order, Eddie Howe confirmed ahead of the start of the current season that he was indeed still the club captain, but there’s a strong possibility that he could be on the move in the final days of the window.

England’s former youth international was handed just four starts last term in the Premier League, showing how out of favour he is, and even though he admitted during a public interview that he wants to stay and fight for his place, it’s looking highly unlikely.

This is because the 29-year-old’s contract is also set to expire in less than a year meaning that now could be the perfect opportunity for PIF to cash in should they not want to risk losing him for free, and chiefs have already been assessing the market for potential replacements.

The Magpies have so far been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen, Benfica’s Antonio Silva and Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio just to name a few, and they could be set to make a late move for one of those candidates with the veteran expected to depart.

Is Jamaal Lascelles leaving Newcastle?

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed that Lascelles is attracting significant interest from Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, and admitted that whilst he's content at Newcastle, he will consider an exit if it means getting regular minutes under his belt. He wrote:

“Besiktas have strong interest in Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles & expected to make formal approach. Lascelles happy at Newcastle but thought to be open as he wants more game time. He was unused sub in opening two Premier League games this season.”

How good is Jamaal Lascelles?

Newcastle will know that Lascelles won’t be happy with how much of a bit-part player he’s become since last season, but as a skipper who always “gives everything”, according to BBC pundit and St. James’ Park legend Alan Shearer, Howe should do everything he can to fend off interest and retain his services beyond September 1st.

Read The Latest Newcastle Transfer News HERE...

The Unique Sports Group client, who pockets £40k-per-week, was averaging 1.9 clearances per top-flight game during the previous campaign so can still be a real rock at the heart of the backline, not to mention that also offensively he’s posted 18 senior contributions (14 goals and four assists) since putting pen to paper in the northeast.

The Derby-born talent, who has the versatility to operate out wide at both left-back and right-back alongside his usual role at centre-back, has even been previously recognised for his individual efforts having been named the club’s Player of the Year in 2017/18, showing how valued and appreciated he is by supporters and his fellow teammates, but by the looks of things, he could be on the way out before the deadline.