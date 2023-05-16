James Maddison would be a game-changing signing for Newcastle as they return to Europe, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed.

What's the latest news with James Maddison and Newcastle?

The England international is looks set to depart Leicester City, who are on course to be relegated from the Premier League, and Newcastle are interested in the midfielder.

Although Leicester have been poor, Maddison has been one of their brighter performers, and he could be a statement signing for Eddie Howe's side as they return to Europe.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jacobs claimed that the 26-year-old could be a level-raiser for the Magpies, who have had a long-standing interest in the former Norwich star.

"Newcastle have always been interested in Maddison as the kind of creative-minded, slightly versatile goalscorer, assister, that Eddie Howe feels is going to be a difference maker," he stated.

"With Champions League football now, Newcastle are going to be in an even stronger position."

Should Newcastle move for Maddison?

The midfielder has scored ten and assisted nine times in 28 league games this season, and this is no easy feat in a side struggling near the bottom.

He could be a statement signing as Newcastle aim to return to the Champions League, and help Howe's side move up another level after a sensational season of progress.

Newcastle are light in midfield, and Maddison could line up alongside Bruno Guimaraes and one of Joe Willock or Sean Longstaff, and inject some more end-product into the side.

At 26, he will be entering his prime years, and if Newcastle can beat off other interest and secure his signature, he would be a huge signing in terms of statement and quality.

Extra quality and depth will be necessary for the Magpies as they prepare to deal with the extra workload of European fixture congestion, and Maddison will arrive as someone proven in the Premier League with European experience.

Graeme Souness described Maddison as a "great player," and whilst a deal may not be cheap, Newcastle may be able to flex their financial muscles with the addition of Champions League revenue if they can secure a top four spot.

Maddison can be the first of a number of signings which could transform Newcastle from a top-four contender to a title challenger in the next few seasons, and even if they have to pay a premium now, it could be a deal which provides a lot of value in the long term.