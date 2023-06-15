Newcastle United are 'definitely interested' in bringing Leicester City pair James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to St James' Park this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Maddison and Harvey Barnes?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are keen on landing Maddison and Barnes this summer as Eddie Howe ramps up his transfer market proactivity in the North East.

The report states that £35k-a-week earner Barnes would be willing to leave Leicester City for a new challenge in the off-season; however, he is likely to cost in the region of £40 million.

Sky Sports also detail that Newcastle United are in the box seat to sign his teammate Maddison amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur in his services.

Maddison is entering the last year of his £110k-a-week contract at the King Power Stadium and it is believed that the Magpies could tempt the Coventry-born star to Tyneside with Champions League football on offer next term.

ESPN claim that Manchester United are admirers of Maddison and could also be in the frame to try and entice him to Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Newcastle United are 'definitely interested' in both players; nevertheless, he doubts whether either will end up at St James' Park.

Jones said: “I don't think they're probably leaders for either Barnes or Maddison, from what I've heard.

“They’re definitely interested in both of those players. But I’ve heard a couple of reasons that make me think they might not end up with either.”

Would James Maddison and Harvey Barnes be good signings for Newcastle United?

Both players possess creative flair and would be worthwhile additions ahead of next term, with boss Howe keen to add quality ahead of a tilt at Champions League football.

In 2022/23, Maddison enjoyed a notable campaign, registering ten goals and nine assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Maddison also recorded 138 shot-creating actions in the Premier League during the campaign, demonstrating his intuition despite an unsuccessful season for Leicester City, as per FBRef.

On the flipside, Barnes also had a productive time of things all things considered, notching 13 goals and three assists in 40 outings encompassing all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The duo both look set for a return to the English top flight, though it will remain to be seen who wins in the battle to secure either Maddison or Barnes in the next few months.