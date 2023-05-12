Newcastle United have entered the early stages of discussions regarding a summer deal to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to reports.

What's the latest on Maddison to Newcastle?

The Premier League playmaker's contract is set to expire at the end of next season, and having rejected multiple new offers to extend his stay at the King Power Stadium, is expected to be on the move during the upcoming window, especially if Dean Smith's side suffer relegation to the Championship.

The Guardian reported that the Magpies had two bids worth up to £50m for the 26-year-old rejected last summer as a result of the offers not meeting the £60m price tag set by the Foxes, but being their overall top-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 7.29, the interest from PIF and Eddie Howe is not going away.

In April, Football Insider claimed that the St. James' Park outfit are the firm favourites to land the England international if his team end up dropping down to the second tier, and club chiefs are wasting no time in trying to lay the groundwork.

Now, according to Football Insider once again, Newcastle have "opened talks" with Maddison regarding a move to the northeast ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Magpies are "long-term admirers" of the midfielder and have highlighted him as a "main target" for the summer. The two clubs have held "preliminary" discussions via third parties about a deal taking place, but it's worth noting that there is outside "competition" from Tottenham Hotspur.

Howe is "eager" to add more "creativity" to his ranks and views the talisman as an "ideal profile to fit that role", and it's believed that he is "ready to leave" regardless of his side's league status at the end of the campaign.

Should Newcastle splash the cash on Maddison?

Newcastle aren't showing any signs of slowing down in their pursuit of Maddison and rightly so having been dubbed an attacking midfield "monster" by journalist Josh Bunting. Considering how much of a standout performer he is at Leicester, PIF should empty their pockets if it means they can secure his signature before the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

The Puma-sponsored ace has clocked up 96 goal contributions (55 goals and 41 assists) in 200 appearances for the Foxes and this term alone has recorded 132 shot-creating actions, 114 crosses and 77 shots, which are all higher than any other member of his squad, as per FBRef.

The World Cup participant, who is extremely strong at set-pieces being the second-highest free-kick scorer in the top-flight this term, would also add excellent versatility to the boss' ranks having operated in seven different positions since the start of his career, including four in the midfield, out wide on both the left and right flanks and even as a second striker, so it would be a massive coup if the club were able to get this deal over the line in the weeks and months ahead.