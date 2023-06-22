Newcastle United may have received a boost in their pursuit of James Maddison, with Newcastle World reporting that the player has already asked about the club and living in the area ahead of a potential transfer switch.

Are Newcastle United signing James Maddison?

The midfielder has really come into his own since moving into the Premier League with Leicester City and has continued to get better season after season. In 2022/23 for example, he played 30 times for the club in the top flight and despite the Foxes being relegated, he still managed to contribute ten goals and nine assists along the way.

That goals plus assists total was the best at his club and only slightly below his contribution rate a season earlier, when he managed 20.

He outscored actual out-and-out strikers such as Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka - showing just how impressive his finishing ability is for a player who isn't naturally a number nine - all while blowing the rest of his squad away in terms of assists and chance creation.

What is the latest news on Maddison?

According to a report from Newcastle World, Newcastle could be ready to boost their own attacking output by bringing Maddison to the club. The Toon have been linked with the player for a while but they've been handed a boost today with the news that the England man - who is valued at around £60m by Leicester - has already been making enquiries about the Magpies and best places to live in the city. The report claims that rumours of him preferring a switch to London are false, and he is open to heading north.

Football journalist Josh Bunting is one of many media members to heap praise on Maddison's "impressive" form in recent times, adding that he is a "creative" presence whether he features on the flank or behind the striker.

Considering how highly he is viewed, he is surely destined for a move back into the top flight and it certainly seems as if Newcastle is an option.