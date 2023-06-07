Newcastle United have 'always wanted' Leicester City playmaker James Maddison and will be in the race to sign the England international this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

As per The Mirror, Newcastle United will rival Tottenham Hotspur this summer as they try to acquire Maddison from Leicester City in a deal that could cost around £40 million.

The Athletic report that Leicester City will try to sell Maddison in the off-season to raise funds for their assault on the Sky Bet Championship; however, the Foxes are hopeful that they can initiate a bidding war for his services.

Arsenal have also been linked with a swoop for the £110k-a-week ace and could let go of Emile Smith Rowe to make room for the Coventry-born midfielder.

Football Insider claim that Newcastle United are 'frontrunners' to sign Maddison and boss Eddie Howe is 'close to a breakthrough in negotiations' with the former Norwich City man.

According to the outlet, the Magpies have leapt in front of Tottenham in the race to land Maddison as they prepare for a tilt at Champions League football next term.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano has detailed that Newcastle United have always been among the suitors to land Maddison.

Romano stated: "Maddison for sure because for the player they have been in the race since last summer. They always wanted him, they always appreciated him."

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Maddison, who was hailed as a "Champions League player" on TalkSPORT, is a wonderfully talented midfielder and would add extra goals and creativity to Newcastle United ahead of the 2023/24 season.

In 2022/23, the 26-year-old made 32 appearances in all competitions and managed to register ten goals and nine assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking on Sky Sports via The Daily Mail earlier this year, pundit Graeme Souness waxed lyrical over Maddison, stating: "He'll do the hard yards as well, he's an all round top man and I really think it will be hard to hold onto him. Over £100million for him. Chelsea spent £110m on Fernandez, you're buying potential with him, Maddison is a great player."

According to FBRef, Maddison also managed to lay on 138 shot-creating actions this campaign, demonstrating his ability to be an inventive presence in the middle of the park.

Unsurprisingly, Maddison was also Leicester City's most impressive performer, racking up an average match rating of 7.24/10, according to WhoScored.

With Newcastle United looking for some creative genius ahead of the new campaign, Maddison would be an excellent capture by Eddie Howe, all things considered.