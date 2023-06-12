Newcastle United are 'progressing well' in their attempts to bring Leicester City playmaker James Maddison to St James' Park this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are said to be 'frontrunners' in the race to sign Maddison this summer amid stiff competition from other Premier League sides.

The report states that Newcastle United are ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of the £110k-a-week ace, who is set for an exit from Leicester City in the next few months due to their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Sky Sports also broadly state along the same lines that Newcastle United are in pole position to bring in Maddison; however, the outlet detail that Spurs could 'formalise' a bid now that they have appointed a new manager in the form of Ange Postecoglou.

Maddison caught the eye of the Magpies in January, though Leicester City were unwilling to do business mid-season, which is a stance that they look to have changed and it is now believed that they are open to offers for the Coventry-born playmaker.

As per The Guardian, Maddison's teammate Harvey Barnes is also a target for Newcastle United as they plot a double raid of the Foxes' best talents ahead of 2023/24.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has revealed that talks between Maddison and Newcastle United over a summer transfer are going well.

Galetti said: "The talks between Newcastle and Leicester over James Maddison are progressing well, even if not at a great pace. I’m told Newcastle want to strengthen every role of their squad after the qualification for next season’s Champions League and they are working on multiple deals."

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Maddison would be a brilliant addition for Newcastle United who would add some extra flair to their talented midfield at St James' Park looking forward to next term.

In 2022/23, the England international made 32 appearances in all competitions for Leicester City, registering ten goals and nine assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Proving to be an inventive presence in the Foxes' midfield, Maddison also successfully performed 138 shot-creating actions in the Premier League, as tallied by FBRef.

Possessing a keen goal threat, Maddison hit an average of 2.8 shots per game in the English top-flight, demonstrating his penchant to make things happen despite the faltering nature of the team around him this term, as per WhoScored.

Newcastle United are preparing for Champions League football under Eddie Howe and bringing Maddison to Tyneside could help to take the Magpies to the next level.