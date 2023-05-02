Newcastle United bringing in James Maddison from Leicester City this summer would be an 'exciting signing', according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

As per The Telegraph, Leicester City could be set to part ways with Maddison this summer to try and balance the books at the King Power Stadium.

The report also states that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are keen on his services. At the same time, it could cost between £45-60 million to entice the England international to leave his current employers and seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Leicester City manager Dean Smith praised Maddison last week following his performance in the Foxes' 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road last week, as per Leicestershire Live, stating: “He (Maddison) looked really bright against Leeds, especially in the last 20 minutes of the game, and caused them all sorts of problems. I'm liking what I'm seeing in training so far and he's not disappointed in games either. I think when you've got players that have that personality and character they push you as coaches and you want to go and help them become better players. James seems to have that."

Before Leicester City's crunch Premier League tie with Everton on Monday night, Maddison has been a shining light for the Foxes in an underwhelming campaign, notching nine goals and seven assists from 27 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Capology understand that Maddison earns around £110,000 per week at Leicester City on a contract that runs until June 2024.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke has talked up the merits of Newcastle United acquiring Maddison in the forthcoming transfer window.

O'Rourke told FFC: "It'd be an exciting signing for Newcastle; I think Eddie Howe has come out and said the standard of Bruno Guimares raised the levels amongst the rest of the players in the squad and just took it up another notch as well and I think James Maddison could be similar."

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Maddison would offer another element of creativity to the Newcastle United midfield. He has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt, making him someone who could fit into Eddie Howe's project in the North East quite nicely.

WhoScored notes that the Englishman has recorded an average rating of 7.20/10 for his displays at Leicester City, making him their most consistent performer in 2022/23 overall.

Before Leicester City's tie against Everton on Monday night, FBRef also shows that Maddison has pulled off 112 shot-creating actions in the Premier League, demonstrating his ability to provide chances for his teammates routinely.

Regardless of whether the Foxes stay up or suffer relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, it looks as if Maddison may be set to jump ship this summer in order to take his game to the next level.