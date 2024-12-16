Newcastle United are now eyeing a move for an "outstanding" Premier League striker, who could be available this January, according to a report.

Newcastle set to target new striker after Wilson woes

Just a few weeks ago, it was reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to battle it out over Newcastle forward Alexander Isak, who would fetch a minimum of £115m, meaning Newcastle may need to monitor potential long-term replacements. Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto has emerged as an option for the Magpies, with a £17m January move potentially on the cards as the Brazilian continues to consider his future.

Callum Wilson's recent injury setback leaves Eddie Howe extremely light in the striker department, but the manager has made it clear that new arrivals are contingent on departures in the January transfer window, saying: "I keep saying the same thing about January, I wouldn't expect us to be in a position to be too active in the market.

"As we currently stand up, things can change. You know, if we trade players, of course that's different, but if we don't trade players, I would expect us to be quiet."

Newcastle targeting soon to be out of contract star

In light of the financial restrictions at St. James' Park, the Magpies may look at low-cost signings this winter, and a new report from Football Insider has confirmed they are monitoring Dominic Calvert-Lewin's situation at Everton.

Calvert-Lewin is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he will be available to sign on a free transfer. However, the Toffees could be willing to accept an offer this January, as it will be their last opportunity to cash-in after missing out on their £60m price tag placed on his head this past summer.

Should Newcastle pursue a deal for the Englishman, they may have to fend off interest from a number of other interested parties, with AS Monaco, AC Milan and Arsenal also monitoring his situation.

The Everton forward has proven himself over a number of years in the Premier League, scoring 56 goals in 228 top flight games, with his most prolific season coming back in 2020-21, when he struck 16 times in 33 games.

At the back end of last season, the former Sheffield United man received praise from manager Sean Dyche after his performance in Everton's 2-0 victory over Liverpool, saying: "I thought he was excellent.

“He's had a bit of illness. We're hopeful that has passed, he had it before the game, so I must commend him on that. His physical performance was outstanding, He's not quite over it but we hope it settles down a bit.”

However, the Sheffield-born striker has generally been less impressive in front of goal over the past few seasons, struggling to find the back of the net this season particularly, which casts doubt on whether he is a worthwhile signing for the Magpies.

If Isak and Wilson are available, it is difficult to see where Calvert-Lewin fits into the team, and signing a new winger is said to be a priority for Howe this winter.