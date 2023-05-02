Newcastle United could end up keeping on right-back Javier Manquillo for another season, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.

What's the latest news involving Javier Manquillo?

In 2022/23, Manquillo has firmly been used as a backup option to Kieran Trippier as Newcastle United chase a top-four spot, leading the Spaniard to make just five appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Injuries have also played a part in his lack of involvement this term, with Eddie Howe signalling back in February that the former Liverpool man had flown back to Spain to combat a persistent knee issue, as per Newcastle World.

Manquillo also has further competition for his place in the form of youngster Harrison Ashby, who arrived from West Ham United for £3 million back in January and has since stepped up his recovery from his own injury problems by scoring in a 4-3 victory for the Magpies' Under-21 side against Norwich City last week.

Capology understands that Manquillo earns around £35,000 per week at St James' Park and is contracted to Newcastle until the summer of 2024.

It was suggested back in January that this summer could potentially see Manquillo sold as Newcastle look to provide Howe with some upgrades.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie reckons that Manquillo could be set to stay at the club for another season to help complement Howe's options at right-back.

Downie told FFC: "I think they like Manquillo; I wouldn't rule out Manquillo staying as a backup right back. He's quite happy doing that. I actually think he's a decent option there and Jacob Murphy has also played there before, so you could push him back there if necessary as well."

Should Newcastle United keep hold of Javier Manquillo for another season?

Undoubtedly, Newcastle boss Howe will look to shuffle his squad around this summer as he plots how to juggle the challenge of combining both domestic and European football, if the Magpies manage to finalise qualifying for the continental competition, of course.

Manquillo has plenty of experience and has also been at St James' Park for six years now, featuring 109 times in total, yielding one goal and seven assists, as per Transfermarkt.

His £35k-a-week salary is also on the lower scale of what most of his teammates earn, showing that keeping him on could be workable if both parties feel it would be beneficial heading into 2023/24.

If Manquillo is happy to be second or third choice but provide competent cover in the right-back position for the Magpies if needed, then it may well make sense to keep him on for now.

However, a potential injury to Kieran Trippier could leave the Magpies feeling vulnerable next season at right-back; especially if they're playing Champions League football.