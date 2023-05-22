Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is in the running to land the PFA Manager of the Year for his work in the Premier League in the current campaign.

The English manager is one point away, which he could secure against Leicester this evening, from securing Champions League football for next season, after arriving at the club when they were sitting 19th in the table last term.

He has done a remarkable job at St. James' Park and has proven himself to be a terrific coach as the 45-year-old has been able to develop some of the players he inherited - including midfielder Joe Willock.

The former Arsenal ace made the joint-most number of appearances (26) in a position as a number ten during his time at The Emirates but has grown into being an excellent central midfielder for the Toon Army.

Willock has started 31 matches in the Premier League this season and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.88. He has contributed with three goals and six assists to go along with 2.2 tackles and interceptions per match.

The 23-year-old has become a mainstay in the team as a number eight and has proven his worth by making an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Howe could now repeat the masterclass he played with Willock - turning him into a reliable central midfielder - by swooping to sign Jesper Lindstrom this summer.

Who is Jesper Lindstrom?

The 23-year-old is a reported transfer target for the Magpies who currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt, and he could cost the club up to €40m (£35m).

Lindstrom, who writer Josh Holland dubbed a "star", has predominantly been deployed as an attacking midfielder this season but has played as a number eight and in a holding role previously in his career and this suggests that the ace could follow in Willock's footsteps in England.

The Danish international has the attacking qualities to provide quality in the final third from a midfield position and has shown an appetite to defend that could allow him to transition into a deeper role.

In the Bundesliga this season, the Frankfurt maestro - who journalist Jacque Talbot hailed as "unique" - has scored seven goals and provided four assists, having scored five and assisted five last term. This shows that the youngster has the ability to be a game-changer with his contributions at the top end of the pitch.

Lindstrom also made 1.8 tackles and interceptions per game in the German top-flight in 2021/22 and ranks in the top 15% of players in his position in the Men's Big Five Leagues over the last 365 days for blocks made per 90, which shows that the 6-foot gem is willing to put hard work in defensively for his side.

Therefore, the Denmark international could be Howe's next coaching project as the English boss could use the Willock blueprint to turn him into a box-to-box midfielder who can make vital contributions - goals and assists at one end, whilst also being able to cut out opposition attacks, with tackles, interceptions, and blocks.