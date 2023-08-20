Highlights Newcastle could add another midfielder to their ranks this summer.

Newcastle’s loss against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening is a clear indication of the standard set by the best team in Europe, that every other club hopes to emulate.

Pep Guardiola’s men completed a gruelling 90 minutes in Athens and won the penalty shootout to clinch the Super Cup, before hosting a Newcastle side that emphatically dispatched Aston Villa on the opening weekend.

However, the Magpies were silenced and barely had a kick in a formidably dominant City display that was settled by a ferocious Julian Alvarez winner.

With the Magpies facing the exciting, but equally daunting, prospect of juggling domestic and European football for the first time in two decades, they will require more high-quality depth, so they can compete on all fronts.

Throughout the window, Newcastle have been consistently linked to Jesper Lindstrom.

What’s the latest on Jesper Lindstrom to Newcastle?

According to Ekstra Bladet (via Sport Witness), Eintracht Frankfurt are ‘ready to sell’ the attacking midfielder for €35m (£30m).

RB Leipzig have reportedly already seen a bid of €25m (£21m) rejected, with Newcastle and Juventus now well-poised to make their own moves for the Danish international.

Although he is viewed as a ‘priority target’ for the Italians, they must sell before they can buy, which could place the Tyneside Giants as the leading contenders for his signature.

How good is Jesper Lindstrom?

The 23-year-old has played for Frankfurt since 2021, making 78 appearances in all competitions, recording 28 goal involvements. The most joyous period of time was his club’s journey to a Europa League triumph in the 2021/22 season, in which he notched four assists.

That year, he was also named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year thanks to an impressive debut season in Germany, as he registered ten goal contributions. His teammate Kevin Trapp lauded his talent and said: “He's an outstanding footballer and has very good technique."

For The Athletic, Sebastian Stafford-Bloor explored his play style and revealed that his job is to drift within the attacking structure, without a definitive role to control its rhythm. He acts quickly and impulsively in offensive sequences, propelling himself into moves with momentary contributions.

Last term, his average of 32.4 touches per domestic game indicates that he occupies a freer, boundlessly creative, inherently forward-thinking threat from midfield - a profile that Newcastle doesn't currently possess.

Another midfield signing of this magnitude would be a further statement of intent to follow Sandro Tonali’s arrival.

The Italian joined Newcastle earlier in the window for £55m and marked his Premier League debut in sensational style in the 5-1 drubbing of Aston Villa.

The former AC Milan maestro scored the opening goal, managed 89% pass accuracy, two key passes, three accurate long balls, and won three duels, as per Sofascore.

As a result, Howe hailed the engine as “magnificent” and the continuation of this form will be imperative to the level of success of Newcastle’s season.

Therefore, the box-to-box nature of his play could be beautifully complemented by a more innovative presence just ahead and is a role that the "huge talent" - as dubbed by Trapp - in Lindstrom could brilliantly occupy.

Indeed, such a figure alongside Tonali could well make him even better. That is a scary proposition for the rest of the Premier League.