Newcastle United's potential summer move for Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen could go "to the wire", according to a key update from journalist Ed Aarons.

How old is Joachim Andersen?

The defender is now 27 years of age and playing like someone at the peak of his powers, having become an undisputed key man for the Eagles since arriving from Lyon back in 2021.

Andersen has forged an excellent centre-back partnership with Marc Guehi at Selhurst Park, and he played a key role in steering Palace away from the Premier League relegation zone last season, starting 32 matches in the competition and showing impressive consistency.

Andersen has been linked with a switch away from the south London club this summer, however, with Newcastle one of those who are believed to be interested in signing him. The Magpies are eyeing up a new centre-back addition to partner Sven Botman, in order to make them even more of a defensive force moving forward, while Tottenham are also thought be in the picture.

Are Newcastle signing Andersen?

Taking to Twitter, Aarons provided an update on Newcastle's pursuit of Andersen, admitting that an approach hasn't been made yet, but a late move for him in the summer transfer window isn't out of the question:

"Still no official approaches for Joachim Andersen despite Newcastle and Tottenham's interest in Palace defender. Could be one that goes to the wire."

Andersen could be a fantastic signing by Newcastle if they end up getting a deal over the line, with the Dane ticking so many boxes, in terms of what they are looking for this summer.

Firstly, he has Premier League experience in abundance now, having racked up 97 appearances in the division, so there wouldn't be the risk of signing someone who needs time to adjust to the pace of the league. At 27, he is also at a brilliant age to come in and make an immediate impression, and there is no reason why he and Botman couldn't be the centre-back pairing for the next five years or so.

Andersen is incredibly strong in the air, averaging 3.3 aerial duel wins per game for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup - 2.6 per match in the Premier League, as well as 5.8 clearances - but he is also an excellent ball-playing defender who is capable of spraying long passes and starting moves.

On the face of it, he would be a perfect summer signing by Newcastle, but the fact that a bid hasn't yet been table does suggest that they may having another option in mind. That being said, they have missed out on Monaco's Axel Disasi, who has joined Chelsea instead, and if they did make a late-summer move for Andersen, there is no reason why he wouldn't be a big success for the Magpies.

Admittedly, he may not arrive on the cheap, with his current Palace deal not expiring until 2026, but the money is available to be spent at St James, and they should use every penny of it to make them as strong as possible heading into 2023/24, with the Denmark international hailed as "brilliant" by Micah Richards.