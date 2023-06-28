Newcastle United reportedly see Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen as a more "realistic" option than teammate Marc Guehi this summer.

Are Newcastle eyeing centre-back signings?

The Magpies will be well aware that they need to enjoy a fruitful time of things in the transfer market, in order to kick on and seal back-to-back top-four finishes in the Premier League.

The likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are likely to come back stronger in 2023/24 after below-par campaigns, and with the addition of Champions League football at St James' Park, more squad depth is required.

The defence could be an area of the pitch that needs strengthening, despite the performances of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, especially with the latter now 31 years of age. It could be that Newcastle look to snap up a central defender from the Premier League, with the Magpies also in advanced talks with Southampton over a move for right-back Tino Livramento.

Could Newcastle swoop for Andersen this summer?

According to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, the £75,000-a-week Dane is considered a cheaper, and therefore more "realistic", summer target than Guehi currently:

"In terms of centre-backs, 90min understands that Newcastle are looking closely at Crystal Palace pair Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen. "England international Guehi has shone for Palace since joining from Chelsea, although an asking price of over £50m means a deal this summer for Newcastle looks tough given the number of positions they are looking to improve upon. "Andersen’s price tag is more likely to be less than £30m and it is believed he is a more realistic target for Newcastle at this stage, although the Magpies are still looking at numerous options."

Andersen, who shares the same agency as Nick Pope, has the potential to be an excellent signing by Newcastle ahead of the new season, having proven himself and shone over a sustained period for Palace, whether it be his aerial presence or his all-round defensive ability.

The 27-year-old won an average of 3.3 aerial duels per game for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup, as well as 2.7 in the league last season, and a whopping 5.8 clearances per match in the latter.

Andersen was described as a "massively important" player for Palace by Patrick Vieira during his time as manager, while Robbie Earle once hailed him as "commanding" during his time at Lyon.

He could be a shrewd addition at the back, possibly partnering Botman moving forward as a long-term option, and he would surely jump at the chance to join a team that really feel like they are going places under Eddie Howe.