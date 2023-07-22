Highlights Newcastle United have or will make some important signings this summer, including Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, and Tino Livramento, to strengthen their squad.

Joachim Andersen could be an excellent addition to Newcastle's defence, providing a potential upgrade to Fabian Schar.

Andersen's impressive aerial prowess and defensive instincts make him a dominant and valuable player who could form a formidable partnership with Sven Botman.

Newcastle United enjoyed a tremendous 2022/23 campaign as they finished fourth in the Premier League to secure a Champions League place.

Who have Newcastle United signed this summer?

The Magpies have reacted to that success by adding to their playing squad ahead of next season in an attempt to bolster Eddie Howe's options.

Italy international Sandro Tonali, who played his first match earlier this week against Rangers in a friendly, has joined from AC Milan in a £55m deal.

Dan Ashworth is also reportedly set to add Leicester's Harvey Barnes and Southampton's Tino Livramento to the team for a combined £68m.

A central defender could also be on the cards as it was recently reported that the club are interested in signing Crystal Palace star Joachim Andersen.

How good is Joachim Andersen?

The 27-year-old titan's performances for the Eagles last season suggest that he is an excellent Premier League performer who could be a monstrous partner for Sven Botman moving forward.

He is four years younger than Howe's current right-sided centre-back - Fabian Schar - and could be the long-term option in that position.

Despite playing for a Palace team that finished 11th in the table, Andersen averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.98 across 32 outings.

When Newcastle ended the 2021/22 campaign in 11th place, Schar averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.90 over 25 matches. However, that score jumped up to 7.13 in his 36 Premier League outings last season in a thriving Toon team.

The Switzerland international's progression highlights what can happen when you place a player in a better environment, which suggests that Andersen has the potential to be an upgrade on him when you consider his impressive performances in an average Palace side.

He could be a monster alongside Botman at the back due to his ability to dominate opposition attackers at Premier League level.

The colossal Dane won an eye-catching 72% of his aerial battles last term - 5% more than Schar - as the 6 foot 4 tank was able to use his height to his advantage.

In fact, the Eagles titan ranks in the top 16% of centre-backs across the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for aerial duels won per 90 over the last 365 days.

Andersen - once described as "underappreciated" by pundit Robbie Earle - also ranks in the top 1% of his positions peers for clearances made per 90 (6.08), which highlights his impressive defensive instincts and positioning.

Botman, who averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99, won 66% of his contests in the air as Newcastle's left-sided centre-back throughout the Premier League season just gone.

These statistics show that both players, who play on opposite sides of a central defensive pairing, are dominant defenders who like to compete with attackers to win the majority of their battles.

Therefore, Howe could form a monstrous centre-back duo by signing Andersen - reportedly valued at £50m by his current club - to partner alongside the Netherlands international over the coming seasons.

The Danish brute, who did not make a single error leading to a shot or goal for the opposition last term, could compete with Schar for that right-sided central defensive spot to create strong competition for places.