Newcastle United are reportedly edging closer in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, as Eddie Howe seeks star talent this summer.

The Magpies have already made a statement this transfer window in capturing Sandro Tonali in a deal worth £55m from AC Milan, however the big names aren’t due to stop there.

How much is Joao Felix worth?

Financial backing isn’t due to be an issue for Newcastle this summer, with the support of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind them.

A lucrative offer is exactly what Howe’s side will need to produce in order to pry Felix away from Madrid, who expect a figure of €140m (£120m) for the Portuguese whizz.

While a sum of that amount seems ludicrous, the North East side could negotiate a compromised offer for the forward, who is valued by FootballTransfers around €45m (£39m).

Could Newcastle United sign Joao Felix?

According to Spanish outlet ABC, relayed by Sport Witness, Newcastle are one of the clubs to have ‘rang’ Atleti over the availability of Felix.

The context implies that the Magpies have made contact with the Spanish side over the player, with Manchester United and Aston Villa also named as potential suitors.

Howe’s side have the upper hand over the Villans, with the player wanting Champions League football next term, however with a reported salary of £195k-per-week, it would be a statement to bring the 23-year-old to St James’.

Hailed as being a “dream” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the former Chelsea loan player could be an electrifying addition to Howe’s squad, in a move that could prove the clubs’ ambition going forward.

A difficult loan spell in west London hasn’t caused Premier League sides to divert away from the attacker, who has established himself as one of the best in Europe for his rise in the game.

Rising through the ranks at Benfica, the Portuguese gem sparkled in his homeland, seeing him snatched by Atletico after a magnificent first senior season for the Eagles, in which he made 24 goal contributions in 26 Liga Portugal appearances.

A complete player in terms of his passing, finishing and quality in possession, the 23-year-old made 39 goal contributions in 96 La Liga appearances before endeavouring on his Premier League journey.

Ranking in the top 5% of forwards in Europe’s top five leagues over the past year in terms of his progressive passing (4.12 per 90), Felix has seen himself compared to the likes of Lionel Messi based on his statistics over a per 90 average, via FBref.

Deployable anywhere along the front line, the potential introduction of Felix could cause some worry for Miguel Almiron, who could see his place in the squad jeopardised by the 23-year-old marvel.

Putting his past glory aside, the former Chelsea man performed at a higher level than the Paraguayan in a number of attributes last season.

As per FBref comparisons, the 29-year-old averaged 2.49 shots per 90, as well as 2.78 progressive carries and 1.23 successful take ons per 90, lesser averages than Felix who averaged 4.40 shots, 3.25 progressive carries and 2.10 successful take-ons per 90.

The Viseu-born ace also averaged better in his distribution to cause threat in the final third, recording an average of 4.50 progressive passes and 2.77 passes into the final third per 90, to Almiron’s 4.48 progressive passes and 1.63 final third passes per 90.

In signing Felix, Howe could boldly ditch the 29-year-old in place of the forward, who has the capabilities to take the Magpies to the next level.