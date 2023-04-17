Newcastle United target Joao Pedro “would jump” at the chance to move to St. James’ Park, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

What's the latest on Pedro to Newcastle?

Pedro currently plays his football at Watford in the Championship, and despite his deal there not expiring for another five years, the Hornets' likely failure to secure promotion this season means that he could look for a move elsewhere this summer, and he wouldn’t be short of a potential suitor in the Premier League.

Football Insider report that the Magpies are long-term admirers of the 21-year-old having seen a £30m deal rejected last summer, as it’s claimed that Eddie Howe remains keen on his target and is plotting a new move ahead of the upcoming window. The Brazilian is Chris Wilder’s best-performing player with an average match rating of 7.48 so it’s no surprise to see that the northeast boss is still monitoring him, and it sounds like he could be more than tempted to make the move to St. James’ Park.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke insisted that Pedro would love to sign for Newcastle, with the possibility of Champions League football an extra incentive. He said:

“This is long-term interest from Newcastle for Joao Pedro. They tried to sign him last January, but weren't able to get a deal over the line. They've continued to keep tabs on him. He's obviously been in the Championship with Watford this season, so I'm sure the player would jump at the chance to move back to the Premier League as it doesn't look like Watford are going to win promotion back to the top flight.

"As I said, the chance to go to Newcastle with potential Champions League football on offer - I'm sure this is something Joao Pedro would jump at."

Should Newcastle make another offer for Pedro?

Pedro is Watford’s standout performer and with the prolific qualities that he possesses in the final third, Newcastle should definitely submit another bid in a second attempt to secure his services.

The £25k-per-week talisman has racked up 15 goal contributions (11 goals and four assists) in 33 Championship appearances this season and has bagged an outstanding ten man-of-the-match awards during that time, with his form and movement in tight spaces having seen him described as “elegant” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Hornets star is also always looking to produce moments of magic even when he’s not on the scoresheet, ranking in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons alongside recording 107 shot-creating actions this season, higher than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, so the Magpies' board shouldn’t even have to think twice about making another approach.