Newcastle United are reportedly once again keen on signing Watford sensation, Joao Pedro, having previously been linked with the Brazilian last summer.

What's the latest on Joao Pedro to Newcastle?

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are believed to have 'concrete' interest in the 21-year-old ahead of the summer window, having seemingly been 'closely monitoring' his progress throughout the current campaign.

As the piece also outlines, the northeast side reportedly had a £30m offer rejected for the young forward back in August, with the player subsequently going on to sign a new six-year deal at Vicarage Road.

With it looking unlikely that the Championship side will earn promotion this term, however - with Chris Wilder's men currently six points off the play-offs - Newcastle may have an improved chance of striking a deal this time around.

Would Joao Pedro be a good signing for Newcastle?

The former Fluminense ace has enjoyed another standout campaign in the second tier for the Hornets, having scored ten goals and provided four assists in 32 league outings, emerging as arguably "one of the Championship's best players", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

As Kulig also noted, the 6-foot starlet is "capable of playing anywhere along the front line", ensuring that he would prove a wise investment for the St James' Park outfit and a truly useful attacking weapon in a variety of forward positions.

That versatility is just one reason why Pedro could potentially prove something of a long-term upgrade on current Newcastle man, Callum Wilson, with the 31-year-old - who solely operates as a centre-forward - having proved somewhat unreliable in recent years due to his frustrating injury woes.

While the Englishman has been in red-hot form of late with three goals and an assist in his last three Premier League games, it remains to be seen if he can be a long-term partner to club-record signing, Alexander Isak, with Eddie Howe suggesting following the recent win over Brentford that the duo "probably" can't feature together every week.

Pedro, by contrast, could prove a better partner for Isak due to his ability to comfortably play in a number ten berth or on the flanks, with the emerging gem possessing the creativity to thrive in that free role after creating seven big chances this season and registering 1.3 key passes per game - a far better record than that of Wilson who has created just three big chances and averages only 0.8 key passes per game.

Equally, the Watford man is a potentially more dynamic option as he is a "superb dribbler", according to Kulig, showcased by the fact that he averages 3.9 successful take-ons per 90 - as per FBref - while Wilson has averaged just 0.29 for the same metric.

With young Pedro also providing the benefit of his possible longevity on Tyneside - in contrast to Wilson - and it is easy to see why the signing of the exciting talent could prove a real masterstroke for Howe and co.