Newcastle United have managed to make their way into this season's FA Cup quarter-finals after winning against Championship side, Blackburn Rovers 4-3 on penalties.

Throughout many stages of the game, it felt like neither side had it in them to win despite both sides having over 15 shots each.

In each area of the game, however, Eddie Howe's men seemed to be the dominant side, with the Magpies managing to have 62% of the ball throughout the game.

Despite all the overall statistics going in the favour of the Premier League side, there wasn't a stand-out player among the team in what was a fairly underwhelming performance for the Magpies.

Despite the rest of his teammates letting him down against Blackburn, Martin Dubravka was the hero in the shootout for the Toon.

Martin Dubravka's statistics vs Blackburn

The 'keeper has been filling in for the injured Nick Pope for the past few months now and has really managed to prove his worth to Howe.

This was shown during the game against Blackburn, as the Slovakia international received the highest Sofascore rating (9.2) of any player on the pitch.

Obviously, an average rating can't be taken as gospel, however, the performance that the 35-year-old put in shows the strength in his game.

Throughout the 120-minute tie, the goalkeeper made a total of eight saves and managed to achieve an 88% pass accuracy throughout the clash. Additionally, he was Newcastle's hero of the shoot-out as he managed to keep two of Blackburn's penalties out of the net.

When compared to Aynsley Pears of Blackburn, it shows how well the veteran played. Pears only managed five saves throughout the game and below half (40%) of his 43 passes didn't make it to their target.

The 25-year-old had some big shoes to fill after Thomas Kaminski left for pastures new in the summer but still performed admirably, managing keep Harvey Barnes' spot-kick out of his net.

A number of players for the visitors arguably let Howe down, but none more so than Joe Willock whose performance was perhaps the worst out of a bad bunch.

Joe Willock's game against Blackburn in numbers

Battling back to full fitness it was clear that Willock is perhaps lagging behind a number of his teammates when it comes to overall performance level. Indeed, the midfielder only managed a total of 30 touches during his time on the pitch, which is less than that of Dubravka, who managed 40.

In fact, his performance was so below par that the former Arsenal man was subbed off in the 62nd minute after offering little to nothing all game.

Additionally, of the eight duels which he attempted throughout the tie, he only won one. When this is compared to Sean Longstaff, for example, his fellow midfielder attempted a total of 17 duels and was successful in 11 of them.

Indeed, although six of those which were attempted ended up failing, it shows how much more involved the 26-year-old was in Tuesday's clash against Rovers.

Since arriving at St James' for a fee worth around £25m in 2021 after a successful loan spell the season prior, Willock has yet failed to meet the standards he set during his time with the club whilst on loan where he had the Midas touch in front of goal.

The midfielder has played a total of 82 times for the Tyneside club since returning permanently and has only managed to be involved with 13 goals during that time frame.

This is not the sort of return you want to see from one of your creative midfielders and the Magpies will no doubt be hoping to see him turn his form and indeed his fitness around sooner rather than later.

One thing is for sure, in Newcastle's next clash against Wolves on Saturday, Howe may have to look into dropping Willock from his starting XI.