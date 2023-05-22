Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is expected to take a late fitness test ahead of the Premier League game vs Leicester City tonight, according to reports.

What's the latest injury news on Joelinton?

The Magpies secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last week and will be hoping to replicate the three points when they host Dean Smith’s relegation-battling Foxes this evening, but they may have to do so without the services of the 26-year-old.

The Brazilian was substituted and replaced by Matt Targett in added time during the previous top-flight encounter and was spotted limping after the full-time whistle, and whilst Eddie Howe stated in his pre-match press conference that he held out “hope” that his regular would be available for selection, it turns out that might not be the case.

According to 90min, Joelinton is set to undergo a “late fitness test” to determine whether he’ll be fit for tonight’s fixture vs Leicester. The Magpies veteran’s injury is currently not thought to be “serious” enough to keep him sidelined, but nevertheless, he will still seek medical advice to properly get that question answered.

Joe Willock has also been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring problem, whilst Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy will once again be missing from the matchday squad.

Would Joelinton's absence be a blow for Newcastle?

Newcastle will know how much of an important member of Howe’s squad Joelinton is having been named the 2021/22 Player of the Year, and considering the attacking midfielder’s level of performance this season, it would definitely be a blow for him to be ruled out tonight.

The St. James’ Park “threat”, as lauded by journalist Josh Bunting, has posted 11 goal contributions (eight goals and three assists) across all competitions this term and ranks in the 96th percentile for number of attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area, so is constantly looking to produce moments of quality in the final third.

As per FBRef, the £85k-per-week ace is also strong in the defensive aspect of his game having won 49 of his 70 tackles made since the start of the term with this success rate being higher than any other player in the northeast, further highlighting his individual importance.

Finally, Joelinton is a versatile operator with his ability to operate in seven various positions over the pitch, including everywhere across the frontline, so is a great option for the manager to have at his disposal, therefore, even the thought of him being on the sidelines will be a setback for Howe.