Newcastle United are keen to strike a deal for PSV Eindhoven forward Johan Bakayoko this summer, but a reliable journalist has revealed that they aren’t the only club looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Who is Johan Bakayoko?

Bakayoko is naturally a right-winger who has plied his trade at the Philips Stadium since 2019 having initially joined the club’s youth setup before getting promoted to the first team last summer where he’s since gone on to make a total of 43 senior appearances.

The Belgium international still has another three years remaining on his contract, but having firmly established himself as Peter Bosz’ third best-performing offensive player last season, he’s caught the eye of PIF and Eddie Howe at St. James’ Park.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the northeast outfit had sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old in action last week during his side's 2-2 Champions League draw vs Glasgow Rangers, but they aren't alone in their pursuit with Liverpool, Everton, Crystal Palace and Burnley also credited with an interest, and the attacker has had a £30m price tag placed on his head.

Are Newcastle signing Johan Bakayoko?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Paul Brown revealed that Newcastle and PIF are indeed keen on Bakayoko who he believes could be the perfect long-term recruit for the future of the black and white stripes. He said:

"He's certainly very highly-rated, yeah. I think there are a couple of teams potentially looking to sign him. Newcastle I believe are also interested in Bakayoko. He's very young, so he'd be a signing that you'd expect to get better and have his best years at your club if you were to sign him now."

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) €64m (£55m) Harvey Barnes (Leicester) €44m (£37m) Tino Livramento (Southampton) €37.2m (£31.9m) Yanukba Minteh (Odense BK) €8m (£6m) Lewis Hall (Chelsea) Loan Transfer

How many goals has Johan Bakayoko scored?

Since being introduced to PSV’s senior fold last summer, Bakayoko has clocked up 16 goal contributions (nine assists and seven goals) in 43 appearances showing how prolific he can be in the final third, but he also poses a major threat even when the ball doesn’t hit the back of the net.

Sponsored by Puma, the left-footed ace currently ranks in the 95th percentile for most successful take-ons and attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area, displaying his desire to dribble past his marker and make the magic happen in the attacking areas.

The Overijse native, who has the versatility to operate in four different positions, including everywhere across the frontline and in attacking midfield, has even received individual recognition for his performances having been named the Keuken Kampioen Divisie's Best Young Player for 2022, and this accolade is nothing less than he deserves.

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Bakayoko is an “electric player”, and even though he’s already shown exactly what he’s capable of, there’s no doubt that he would only excel even further under the guidance of Howe if he was to set his heart on a move before the transfer deadline on Friday.