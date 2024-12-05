Newcastle United have reportedly joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for one of the Bundesliga's most revered young stars.

Newcastle transfer news

Newcastle are understood to be on the lookout for a new forward or two after a disappointing start to the season in front of goal. Eddie Howe's side have managed just 17 goals in 14 Premier League matches this term – which is the joint sixth-lowest total in the division.

Premier League: Fewest Goals Scored 24/25 Club Goals League Position Southampton 11 20th Crystal Palace 12 17th Ipswich Town 13 18th Everton 14 15th Nottingham Forest 16 6th Newcastle United 17 10th

Three of those goals came in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool in mid-week, which delighted Howe, but the Magpies boss has previously made it clear that his squad needs additions after the New Year.

Among those names being linked with a move to St. James' Park are Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo. According to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, Semenyo has emerged as a January target for the Magpies following his impressive displays on the South Coast this season and last. The former Sunderland loanee has four goals in 12 games this term.

Magpies want Nmecha

It's not just forwards who are reportedly interesting Newcastle, however. According to German newspaper BILD, via Sport Witness, the Toon are also chasing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha. The 24-year-old, who came through Manchester City's academy but never made a Premier League appearance for the club, joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg last summer.

After a difficult debut season on the Rhine, he's come into his own this term to establish himself as a key cog in Dortmund's midfield, where people can't quite believe his "sensational development", according to BILD, leading to the interest from England.

The publication claims that Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in Nmecha, who has three goals and two assists in 18 games across all competitions this season, but that it would require an "immoral sum of money" to prize him away from the Signal Iduna Park. It's unclear whether any of the three clubs would be willing to meet Dortmund's demands, report BILD.

Sahin: Nmecha is "exceptional"

Last month, Dortmund boss Nuri Sahin heaped praise on Nmecha, who has been capped three times by Germany.

"I think he has everything, he has an exceptional profile for a midfielder," Sahin said of the midfielder ahead of Dortmund's match against Sturm Graz in the Champions League, which they went on to win 1-0 courtesy of a late goal from Donyell Malen. "He can play in the number six role, but can also play at number eight and ten.

"Now he needs to take the next step. And then we'll have a really good midfielder for the next few years. As a coach, you want players like that."

Upon Nmecha joining Dortmund in 2023, the club's sporting director Sebastian Kehl said of him: "Felix Nmecha is a fast, technically adept and physically strong player who will enhance our midfield both offensively and defensively with his profile."